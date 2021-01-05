Netflix Reveals Kid Cosmic Trailer and Release Date

Netflix today revealed the first official trailer, key art, and release date for Kid Cosmic, the new animated series from creator Craig McCracken (Powerpuff Girls, Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends, Wander Over Yonder). The series follows a young boy that discovers several powerful stones in a wrecked spaceship as he cobbles together a ragtag group of superheroes that are... not great at being heroes.

Kid Cosmic is set to release on the streaming platform on February 2nd. The Netflix Original Series consists of 10, 22-minute episodes and stars Jack Fisher as Kid, Amanda C Miller as Jo, Keith Ferguson as Papa G, Tom Kenny as Chuck, and Fred Tatasciore as Tuna Sandwich.

Have no fear, the KID COSMIC trailer is here! NEW Series Trailer | Netflix Futures https://t.co/MZ0iKQLBSV via @YouTube — Craig McCracken (@CrackMcCraigen) January 5, 2021

Here is the official synopsis of Kid Cosmic, courtesy of Netflix:

"Kid Cosmic follows the adventures of an imaginative and enthusiastic boy who lives with his free-spirited Grandpa in a sparsely populated desert town. The Kid’s dreams of being a hero seem to come true when he discovers 5 Cosmic Stones of Power in a wrecked spaceship. He forms a team of local heroes to stop an onslaught of alien attacks to steal back the stones. Though the Kid and his team are the good guys, they’re really bad at it,and the Kid learns that his fantasy of being a hero is very different from the reality of what it actually means to become one."

You can also check out the official key art below:

(Photo: Netflix)

As noted above, Kid Cosmic is set to premiere February 2nd on Netflix. Craig McCracken serves as Executive Producer and Showrunner. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Kid Cosmic right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of Kid Cosmic so far? Are you excited to watch it when it drops at the beginning of February? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things animation!