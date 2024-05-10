Red, White, & Royal Blue Sequel Announced by Prime Video

Red, White, & Royal Blue is getting a sequel! Yesterday, during a For Your Consideration panel for the Prime Video standout, director Matthew Lopez broke the news to a chorus of cheers from the viewers in attendance. Last year, the Casey McQuiston novel adaptation took Prime Video by storm. Red, White, & Royal Blue was the #1 title on the streaming platform shortly after release. With those kind of numbers and the social media fervor surrounding the story of Alex Claremont-Diaz and Prince Henry, Prime Video opted to continue the story after leaving fans in suspense.

Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine are coming back to reprise the two lead roles as well. McQuiston has been hard at work on the follow-up novel to the best-selling book. Interestingly, it sounds like the author allowed Lopez and the team to adapt the contents of the forthcoming novel before it even hits shelves. As a result of that release date looming, Prime Video and everyone involved are keeping things under wraps headed into Red, White, & Royal Blue 2. For now, fans can revisit the cake that started it all in this new social media announcement. Success, in this case, has been absolutely sweet to watch.

It’s official, a Red, White & Royal Blue sequel is in the works. ❤️🤍💙 pic.twitter.com/ubaDjq48zD — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) May 10, 2024

What Is Red, White, & Royal Blue About?

(Photo: Prime Video)

With the first season available on Prime Video, expect more fans to flood in to catch up. Here's how they describe the first film: "In Red, White, & Royal Blue, Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez), the son of the first woman President of the United States (Uma Thurman), and Britain's Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine) have a lot in common: stunning good looks, undeniable charisma, international popularity…and a total disdain for each other. Separated by an ocean, their long-running feud hasn't really been an issue, until a disastrous—and very public—altercation at a royal event becomes tabloid fodder driving a potential wedge in U.S./British relations at the worst possible time."

"Going into damage control mode, their powerful families and respective handlers force the two rivals into a staged "truce." But as Alex and Henry's icy relationship unexpectedly begins to thaw into a tentative friendship, the friction that existed between them sparks something deeper than they ever expected."

"Based on Casey McQuiston's critically acclaimed New York Times bestseller, Red, White & Royal Blue marks the feature film writing and directing debut of Tony Award-winning playwright Matthew López (The Inheritance)."

Are you excited the show is getting another season? Catch all of our pop culture discussion at @ComicBook on social media!