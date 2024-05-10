Game of Thrones Star Sophie Turner to Lead Prime Video's New Heist Thriller Haven

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner will be the lead in Amazon Prime Video's Haven, a new heist thriller coming to the streaming service. In Haven, "Turner will play Zara, an office worker at pension fund investment company Lochmill Capital. Zara has her day upended when a gang of violent thieves burst in demanding she helps them steal billions of pounds of ordinary people's pensions."

Co-starring with Turner in the show will be Saltburn star Archie Madekwe and Bodies actor Jacob Fortune-Lloyd. Madekwe will play "Zara's best friend Luke," while Fortune-Lloyd is playing "DCI Rhys, a detective with a recently relapsed gambling problem who must keep his own money troubles at bay as he examines the Lochmill Capital crime."

Amazon Studios is partnering with Drama Republic (Netflix's One Day) to produce Have. Author S.A. Nikias (who wrote the City Blues Quartet series under the pen name "Ray Celestin") will make his screenwriting debut with Haven. Sam Miller (I May Destroy You) will direct the first three episodes of the series, and serve as executive producer.

In a statement, Amazon MGM Studios head of television Vernon Sanders called Haven a "uniquely thrilling ride" with a "gripping, addictive, entertaining" story.

Drama Republic's Rebecca de Souza and Greg Brenman added that Nikias' writing for the series has resulted in "rollercoasting, nail-biting and funny scripts [that] have quite rightly attracted a tremendous cast and top-tier creative team."

It's understandable if Haven gives Amazon Prime Video users certain amounts of anxiety. The show is being positioned a global launch event set for "more than 240 countries and territories worldwide." A similar launch plan was made for Amazon's $300 million globe-trotting spy-action series Citadel in 2023: that series has come and gone with little fanfare, while Amazon is currently in the hole to produce Season 2 and several spinoffs.

(Photo: HBO)

Sophie Turner has had an up-and-down run of life since Game of Thrones ended. She married pop-superstar Joe Jonas in 2019 and had two daughters with him in 2020 and 2022; the couple filed for divorce in fall of last year.

Since her breakup, Sophie Turner has been back at work onscreen. In addition to Haven, Turner is set to lead Joan, the new CW show based on 1980s UK jewel thief Joan Hannington. Early word on the show is that it will be the kind of solo breakout that Turner has been hoping for in her post-GOT era:

"That show's [Joan] just about to finish wrapping, and that's going to be awards bait, that show. The dailies look amazing, Sophie Turner is phenomenal," CW president Brad Schwartz recently said (via TVLine). "I'm really, really excited about that one. And that one's just now coming to an end, that will be high-end, big-budget scripted series with a huge star that should hit Q1 or Q2 for us."

With Haven now on her slate, Sophie Turner could be taking over fans TV screens in a big way over the next few years.

