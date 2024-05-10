Outer Range Star Isabel Arraiza Reveals Why the Series Has Been Life-Changing for Her

Working on Outer Range has been a life-changing experience, according to star Isabel Arraiza. The second season of the Prime Video series starring Josh Brolin kicked off at the beginning of May, introducing even more mysteries and drama to the Abbott family. Isabel Arraiza portrays bank teller Maria Olivares in Outer Range, and when it comes to some of the weightier topics on the streaming series, she admits they've touched her on a spiritual level. There are a lot of unexplained phenomenons in the world, and Outer Range does a good job of addressing them in a real-world manner.

ComicBook spoke to Isabel Arraiza ahead of the Season 2 debut of Outer Range, where she was asked to speak on whether any of the show's time-travel theories have resonated with her. "I'm going to say that this whole experience, and I don't mean for it to sound trite, it's been life-changing, in the sense that it's opened up conversations inside me about philosophy and spirituality, that I don't think I'd otherwise have," Arraiza said. "I think I'm much more open to things that I can't explain. Just living in New Mexico and experiencing the nature of the show, but just living there... I'll tell you all the spooky stories from living there."

Arraiza then quoted Shakespeare to help get her point across. "There's a Shakespeare quote that explains it," she continued. "It escapes me right now, but there are things we cannot explain on Earth. They're all here. So there is something about that. Maybe there is something out there that we don't know what it is."

What is Outer Range Season 2 about?

Outer Range centers on Royal Abbott (Josh Brolin), a rancher fighting for his land and family, who discovers an unfathomable phenomenon at the edge of Wyoming's wilderness, in the form of a dark void. The mystery surrounding the enigmatic void on the west pasture of the Abbott family ranch deepens in Season Two, as Royal and his wife Cecelia (Lili Taylor) struggle to keep their family together in the aftermath of their granddaughter's sudden disappearance. The stakes have never been higher for the Abbotts, who now face threats on multiple fronts. Outer Range's second season propels its characters deeper into the void with profound and unforeseen circumstances that could shake the very foundations of time itself.

Led by Oscar-nominee Josh Brolin (Dune: Part Two), Outer Range features an ensemble cast of award-winning and breakout talent, including Imogen Poots (Baltimore), Lili Taylor (Manhunt), Tamara Podemski (Reservation Dogs), Lewis Pullman (Lessons in Chemistry), Tom Pelphrey (Ozark), Noah Reid (Schitt's Creek), Shaun Sipos (Reacher), Isabel Arraiza (The Little Things), Olive Abercrombie (The Haunting of Hill House), and Will Patton (Horizon: An American Saga). Outer Range comes from executive producers Charles Murray, Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Ernest McNealey, Josh Brolin, Tony Krantz, Heather Rae, and Jon Paré.

Outer Range Season 2 is now streaming on Prime Video.