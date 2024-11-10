Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (November 11th)

It’s about to be a really big week over at Netflix. The streaming service is always adding new movies and TV shows at a near daily basis, but this second full week of November is going to be one of the most exciting stretches on Netflix in some time. Not only are there new releases being added every day for the next six days, but this week will see some massive titles coming to Netflix’s streaming roster.

Tuesday will see the arrival of more than half of the Fast and Furious franchise, with the first six films in the series arriving all at once. One day later, Neflix will be debuting the highly anticipated original holiday rom-com Hot Frosty, as well as major awards season hopeful EMILIA PÉREZ. The excitement continues at the start of the weekend with the release of five more episodes from the final season of Cobra Kai, followed by Saturday’s release of new Arcane episodes.

Monday, November 11th

Rob Peace

Tuesday, November 12th

Adrienne Iapalucci: Dark Queen — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Comedian Adrienne Iapalucci takes aim at our public figures, awkward tribute tattoos, virtue signaling and more in this unfiltered stand-up special.

Rhythm + Flow: Brazil (BR) — NETFLIX SERIES

To wear the hip-hop crown, you’ll need to rule the stage. Brazilian rappers face off in this competition featuring Filipe Ret, Djonga, Tasha and Tracie.

The Fast and the Furious

2 Fast 2 Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Fast & Furious

Fast Five

Fast & Furious 6

Wednesday, November 13th

EMILIA PÉREZ (FR) — NETFLIX FILM

Four remarkable women pursue happiness in Jacques Audiard’s audacious, genre-defying film that unfolds through a fever dream of original songs and dance.

Hot Frosty — NETFLIX FILM

When a young widow’s magic scarf brings a dashing snowman to life, can he help her rediscover romance, laughter and holiday cheer before he melts away?

The Mothers of Penguins (PL) — NETFLIX SERIES

When her seven-year-old son is expelled from school, an MMA fighter realizes her toughest fight won’t be in the octagon, but in parenthood.

Return of the King: The Fall and Rise of Elvis Presley — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

He had one chance to show the world he was still the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll. Discover the story behind Elvis Presley’s triumphant ’68 comeback special.

Sisters’ Feud (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES

A woman’s refusal to join her sister’s twisted scheme sparks betrayal and revenge as she tries to reunite with her long-lost daughter in prison.

SPRINT Part 2 — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

Fueled by speed and determination, the world’s top sprinters gather in Paris, ready to break records and compete for Olympic gold.

Thursday, November 14th

Beyond Goodbye (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES

After a tragic accident takes the love of her life, Saeko feels oddly drawn to a stranger — who, unbeknownst to both, received her late fiancé’s heart.

The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish

The Lost Children (CO) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

After a plane crash, four indigenous children fight to survive in the Colombian Amazon relying on ancestral wisdom as a desperate rescue mission unfolds.

Friday, November 15th

A.P. Bio: Seasons 1-4

Cobra Kai: Season 6: Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

With the global tournament approaching, Daniel and Johnny work to rebuild their team. But old enemies and new threats stand in the way of victory.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

Jake Paul battles Mike Tyson as they headline this must-see boxing mega-event streaming live in five languages from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Million Dollar Decorators: Season 2

Saturday, November 16th

Arcane: Season 2, Act II — NETFLIX SERIES (new episode)

Jinx’s attack on the Council sets the stage for a dire escalation of the conflict between Piltover and Zaun.