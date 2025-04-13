Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (April 14th)

A new week is upon us and Netflix is preparing for a full slate of new additions to its streaming lineup here in the US. Over the course of the week, Netflix will have six days that feature new arrivals, including the debut of a highly anticipated original series and the final season of a hit network comedy.
While there aren’t any additions slated for Monday, April 14th, Netflix will get rolling with a big bang on Tuesday. April 15th will see Netflix add the seventh and final season of CBS comedy Young Sheldon, the prequel to The Big Bang Theory. That series has been a huge performer on Netflix over the past couple of years and subscribers have been awaiting the debut of the show’s very last season.
On Thursday, Netflix will debut its newest original series, Ransom Canyon, which stars Josh Duhamel and Minka Kelly. The first season of the Western drama will consist of 10 episodes, all of which are dropping at once.
You can check out the full lineup of this week’s Netflix additions below.
Sunday, April 13th
Life or Something Like It
Tuesday, April 15th
The Glass Dome (SE) — NETFLIX SERIES
When her friend’s daughter goes missing, criminologist Lejla joins the search — and must confront the haunting trauma of her own childhood abduction.
Young Sheldon: Season 7
Wednesday, April 16th
Baby Mama
The Diamond Heist (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
This stranger-than-fiction crime caper follows the attempted robbery of a precious gem, told by the gangsters who did it and the police on their tail.
I Am Not Mendoza (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES
Good-hearted Julián is kidnapped to impersonate a corrupt casino owner, marry his fiancée and outwit the mafia — though romance was never part of the plan.
Project UFO (PL) — NETFLIX SERIES
A smug TV host and a small-town ufologist work to uncover the origins of an alleged UFO sighting, splitting the nation in a storm of doubts and beliefs.
Thursday, April 17th
Istanbul Encyclopedia (TR) — NETFLIX SERIES
A young student moves in with an estranged family friend in Istanbul, trading her humble hometown for a city that tests her identity — and convictions.
Ransom Canyon — NETFLIX SERIES
Secrets, love and lies intertwine as rancher Staten Kirkland follows his heart, fights to protect his land and investigates a painful personal loss.
Friday, April 18th
iHostage (NL) — NETFLIX FILM
When a gunman enters an Apple Store in the heart of Amsterdam, the police face a delicate challenge to resolve the standoff. Inspired by true events.
Oklahoma City Bombing: American Terror — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
This gripping documentary revisits the shocking 1995 bombing of an Oklahoma City federal building, the deadliest act of domestic terrorism in US history.
Saturday, April 19th
Heavenly Ever After (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES