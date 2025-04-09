Wednesday Fans Just Got an Addams Family Surprise on Netflix

The wait for Wednesday Season 2 hopefully won’t last much longer. The second installment of Netflix’s smash hit Addams Family series has wrapped production and is set to be released at some point this year. The exact release date, however, remains a total mystery. Fortunately, Netflix has recently added a title that will help a little with the wait for more Wednesday.
On the morning of April 9th (a Wednesday, of course), Netflix added The Addams Family to its streaming lineup in the United States. The 1991 comedy classic was inspired by the iconic TV series of the same name, bringing the beloved characters to the big screen for the very first time.
Wednesday is the latest adaptation of The Addams Family to arrive on the screen, but the 1991 film is responsible for making the characters popular for an entirely new generation. The film stars Anjelica Huston and Raul Julia as family leaders Morticia and Gomez Addams, respectfully.
The Addams Family also stars Christina Ricci as Wednesday Addams, the role that helped make her a household name in the 1990s. While Jenna Ortega took over the role of Wednesday for the new Netflix series, Ricci was still given a substantial role in the show, given her importance to the character’s history. She was credited in all eight episodes of Wednesday Season 1, playing Marilyn Thornhill.
Of course, despite the Ricci casting, Wednesday doesn’t have any actual story connection to the 1991 Addams Family movie.
What’s New on Netflix?
The Addams Family made its way to Netflix just about a week after the service brought more than two dozen new titles into the fold. April 1st has been the biggest single day for new additions on Netflix in several weeks. The start of the month saw the service add titles like Smokey and the Bandit, The Breakfast Club, The Croods, Big Daddy, Field of Dreams, and quite a few others.
You can check out all of Netflix’s April 1st additions below.
