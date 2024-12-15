Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (December 16th)

As Christmas draws near and 2024 winds down, things are Netflix are only ramping up. The streamer has big plans for the couple of days around Christmas, with a new Nate Bargatze special, two NFL games, and the second season of Squid Game all arriving within three days of one another. That’s a massive three-day slate and many subscribers have been looking forward to it. But it’s important not to overlook the week before Christmas, as it will also bring some pretty substantial releases to Netflix.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This week is actually a fairly big one for Netflix, as it marks the return of one of the streamer’s most popular (and longest running) original shows: Virgin River. The hit romance comes back with new episodes on December 19th, releasing alongside the new season of The Dragon Prince.

Take a look at this week’s full slate of new Netflix additions!

Monday, December 16th

The Dead Don’t Die

The Equalizer: Seasons 1-3

Tuesday, December 17th

Aaron Rodgers: Enigma — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

Follow NFL legend Aaron Rodgers as he bounces back from an Achilles injury in this sports series chronicling the defining moments of his life and career.

Ronny Chieng: Love To Hate It — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Emmy-winning actor and comedian Ronny Chieng has announced his highly anticipated third Netflix stand-up special, Love To Hate It, which will premiere globally on December 17th. Filmed over a five night sold-out run in Honolulu at the historic Hawai’i Theatre, this extremely personal special hilariously unpacks the indignities of the IVF process, the pitfalls of being a man on the internet, American politics and the place of the older generation in today’s world.

Wednesday, December 18th

Julia’s Stepping Stone — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Throughout her career, pioneering filmmaker, the late Julia Reichert, gave voice to the voiceless. In a final collaboration with her husband, Steven Bognar, Julia shares the intimate story of her own journey, from her youth as a working-class girl who dreamt of a larger life for herself to her discovery of documentary filmmaking and her own voice along the way.

The Manny: Season 2 (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES

Gabriel and Jimena’s paths cross once again, with more passion and intrigue than they could imagine. Will they get another shot at love or lose it all?

Thursday, December 19th

The Dragon Prince: Season 7 — NETFLIX FAMILY

With the world still reeling from destruction and heartbreak, Callum, Ezran and friends face their toughest challenge yet: stopping Aaravos for good.

Project Runway: Seasons 18-19

Virgin River: Season 6 — NETFLIX SERIES

New beginnings, uncovered secrets and second thoughts: As Mel and Jack prepare for the wedding, they learn more about each other — and their loved ones.

Friday, December 20th

Ferry 2 (BE) — NETFLIX FILM

After losing his drug empire, Ferry Bouman has found a measure of peace away from Brabant’s criminal underworld — until his past catches up to him.

The Six Triple Eight — NETFLIX FILM

During World War II, the only Women’s Army Corps unit of color to serve overseas takes on a seemingly impossible mission in Tyler Perry’s drama inspired by a true story.

Umjolo: Day Ones (ZA) — NETFLIX FILM

Zanele and Andile have been best friends since day one. But now that Andile is married with kids, is Zanele destined to be in the friend zone forever?

UniverXO Dabiz (ES) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Chef Dabiz Muñoz faces a life-changing decision in this docuseries: to keep his most renowned restaurant at the top — or close its kitchen for good.

Saturday, December 21st

Flipping Out: Seasons 6-8