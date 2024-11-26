Squid Game Season 2 Trailer Sets Up Bigger Games Than Ever

Squid Game is coming back to Netflix with Season 2 later this year, and the newest trailer for the series is setting up for even bigger stakes than ever before. Hwang Dong-hyuk’s Squid Game really took over Netflix when it premiered, and was such a worldwide hit that the seemingly isolated series was soon announced to be returning for not one, but two more seasons to bring its story to an end. That along with a new reality TV game show, and Squid Game is only going to get bigger from here on out. This, of course, includes what’s coming in Season 2.

Squid Game‘s creator teased that Season 2 would be much more “gruesome” than what was seen in the first season, and that’s been evident with each of the promotional materials thus far. As Lee Jung-jae’s Seong Gi-Hun enters the game for the second time in an attempt to help those unlucky enough to be in it, things are immediately different than what happened in the first time around as it’s clear everyone is still very desperate. Check out the newest look at Squid Game Season 2 in the video above.

When Is Squid Game Season 2 Coming Out?

Squid Game Season 2 will be hitting Netflix worldwide beginning on December 26th. Hwang Dong-hyuk returns from the first season to write and direct Season 2, alongside returning stars Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-Hun, Lee Byung-Hun as Front Man, Wi Ha-jun as Hwang Jun-Ho, and Gong Yoo as the currently unnamed recruiter for the games. New additions to the cast for the upcoming season are Yim Si-Wan, Kang Ha-Neul, Park Sung-Hoon, Yang Dong-Geun, Park Gyu-young, Jo Yu-ri, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Lee Jin-uk, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, and Won Ji-an in currently unconfirmed roles.

Squid Game Season 2 will then lead directly into a third and final season of the series releasing with Netflix some time in 2025. It’s yet to be announced how many episodes this new season will be when it hits, but Netflix teases the new season as such, “Three years after winning Squid Game, Player 456 gave up going to the states and comes back with a new resolution in his mind. Gi-hun once again dives into the mysterious survival game, starting another life-or-death game with new participants gathered to win the prize of 45.6 billion won.”

Why Is Squid Game Ending?

As for why Squid Game is coming to an end after three seasons, series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk explained that he felt like the story was coming to its natural end while writing Season 3, “When I was thinking about the idea for the ending of season three, I think it sort of naturally came to me that this was the finale,” Dong-hyuk stated. “I believed that with that story, I was able to tell everything that I wanted to tell through the story of Squid Game and also in the perspective of Gi-hun as a character, and I thought that we don’t need any further stories from here.”

It won’t be long until we see what the creator means as Gi-Hun still needs to make it through another season of deadly games. He might have the prior experience from his first time around, but this a whole new group of people who will both fighting for their lives and the money. And they are likely not going to be as kind as Gi-Hun was during his initial attempt at the games either. It’s going to be wild.