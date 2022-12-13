Netflix Unveils New Mystery With Kaleidoscope First Trailer

Netflix has provided no shortage of buzzworthy and mind-bending series — but it looks like its most puzzling one might be on the way. On Tuesday, the streaming service released the first official look at Kaleidoscope, a new anthology series that will be arriving on the platform on New Year's Day, January 1st. The series, which was previously titled Jigsaw, nonlinearly tells its story of a crew of masterful thieves and their attempt to crack a seemingly unbreakable vault for the biggest payday in history. The episodes of Kaleidoscope will be offered in a different order for each Netflix subscriber, allowing viewers to experience the heist at wildly-different points in time, leading up to its finale.

Episode titles include "Yellow: 6 Weeks Before The Heist", "Green: 7 Years Before the Heist", "Blue: 5 Days Before the Heist", "Violet: 24 Years Before the Heist", "Orange: 3 Weeks Before the Heist", "Red: The Morning After the Heist", "Pink: 6 Months After", and "White: The Heist" the epic story finale.

What is Kaleidoscope about?

In Kaleidoscope, a seemingly unbreakable vault is guarded by the world's most powerful corporate security team, and with law enforcement on the case, every episode reveals a piece of an elaborate puzzle of corruption, greed, vengeance, scheming, loyalties and betrayals. How did the crew of thieves plan it? Who gets away with it? Who can be trusted? The series is loosely inspired by the real-life story where seventy billion dollars in bonds went missing in downtown Manhattan during Hurricane Sandy,

The series stars Giancarlo Esposito as Leo Pap, Paz Vega as Ava Mercer, Rosaline Elbay as Judy Goodwin, Jai Courtney as Bob Goodwin, Peter Mark Kendall as Stan Loomis, Jordan Mendoza as RJ Acosta, Jr, Rufus Sewell as Roger Salas, Tati Gabrielle as Hannah Kim, Soonjeong Son as Liz Kim, Hemky Madera as Carlos Sujo, Niousha Noor as Nazan Abbasi, and Bubba Weiler as Samuel Toby.

"When you watch Kaleidoscope, all the information is there to be able to connect the dots and know the story," executive producer Russell Fine, who also directed two episodes of the show, told TUDUM.com.

"Being able to enter into [the story] at different times, move around and watch in different orders gives you a different viewpoint on the characters," series creator Eric Garcia added.

What do you think of the first trailer for Kaleidoscope? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!