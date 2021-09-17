Netflix Announces Jigsaw TV Series Starring Giancarlo Esposito

After scene-stealing roles in Breaking Bad, The Mandalorian, and numerous other TV shows, Giancarlo Esposito is making a move to Netflix for his newest project. The new series, Jigsaw, was announced by Netflix on Thursday, and it’s currently in production over at Netflix Studios: Brooklyn. Before you get too excited that this might somehow tie into the Saw film franchise, Jigsaw isn’t connected to the Chris Rock-starring film that was released earlier this year.

Jigsaw is created by Matchstick Men and Repo Men‘s Eric Garcia, who also serves as the showrunner. The series is centers around the “largest heist ever attempted,” according to Netflix. Elite Squad‘s Jose Padiha will direct the first two of Jigsaw‘s eight episodes. Garcia is one of the show’s executive producers, serving alongside Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, Jordan Sheehan, Fred Berger, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Justin Levy, and Russell Fine.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Esposito stars in Jigsaw as master thief Leo Pap. He’s joined by other big names like Paz Vega, Rufus Sewell, and Jai Courtney. In addition to announcing the series, Netflix shared the full cast list and descriptions for all of the main characters.

You can check out the core cast and character descriptions for Jigsaw below.

Giancarlo Esposito (he/him) as “Leo Pap”– A natural leader, Leo is whip-smart, intense and driven, with an engineer’s mind and a meticulous eye for detail. He became a thief at a young age — and though he had a chance to get out, he couldn’t stay away from the criminal life and hisrelapse cost him his family and his freedom.

Paz Vega (she/her) as “Ava Mercer” – An attorney by day, she is equally at home on a gun range or gallery show as she is in the courtroom. Although she plays things fast and loose, deep down she’s a passionate soul who will do anything to protect the few people close to her.

Rufus Sewell (he/him) as “Roger Salas” – A former thief who has reinvented himself as a top tier security expert, Roger is a salesman with an uncanny ability to manipulate people to his ends. Loyal, to a point, but his own ambitions and needs will win out every time.

Tati Gabrielle (she/her) as “Hannah Kim” -Intelligent, ambitious, and adaptable, Hannah is a woman who wears many hats – and is driven by far more than money. As a chameleon who flows between the world of high-stakes finance and low-lying crime, she will have to use everything in her bag of tricks to find a way up and out.

Peter Mark Kendall (he/him) as “Stan Loomis” – A small-time smuggler with a big-time passion for life’s epicurean pleasures, Stan’s got a mouth that never stops running and the heart of a hopeless romantic. Loyal to a fault, he’s willing to risk it all for the object of his desire — even if it means giving up the comfortable life he’s built for himself.

Rosaline Elbay (she/her) as “Judy Goodwin”-The crew’s demolitions specialist, Judy is headstrong and independent — an eccentric spitfire with a sarcastic edge who is clever and talented enough to stay a step ahead of her mistakes.

Jai Courtney (he/him) as “Bob Goodwin” -A chest-puffing alpha male with a knack for safecracking and pushing people’s buttons, Bob is attractive enough to be a threat and smart enough to be dangerous to anyone who gets in his way when he’s on the hunt.

Niousha Noor (she/her) as “Nazan Abassi” – Driven, damaged and tenacious to a fault, FBI Agent Nazan Abassi is the raging fire that threatens to burn our crew of thieves down- as long as those flames don’t consume her first.

What do you think of Netflix’s new Jigsaw series? Will you be checking it out when it arrives? Let us know in the comments!