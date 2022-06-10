✖





Peaky Blinders Season 6 is now streaming on Netflix and fans are excited. The beloved series has been teasing the sixth salvo of episodes for some time now. As the last couple of years have provided a number of hurdles for the program, Season 6 is here for a lot more people now. (The episodes have already been available in the UK before now.) In a statement put out on social media, creator Steven Knight thanked Netflix for their support. People outside of the UK will be pleased to see one of their favorite shows finally hit the service.

People in the UK can also continue watching Season 6 on BBC's web player service. With so many series either starting up or continuing, Netflix fans are going to have their hands full this weekend. However, the viewers who have been a part of this journey for six seasons will likely make the time to follow the story for another couple of hours. Check out the message for yourself down below.

"I'm thrilled with how Peaky Blinders Season Six has been received here in the UK and now the whole world can see the climax of the saga, courtesy of Netflix," Knight said. "Expect the unexpected and enjoy the wild ride."

When the show was announced, the creator addressed the delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The cast really banded together to make this thing a reality.

"Peaky is back and with a bang," Knight said when Season 6 got announced. "After the enforced production delay due to the COVID pandemic, we find the family in extreme jeopardy and the stakes have never been higher. We believe this will be the best series of all and are sure that our amazing fans will love it. While the TV series will be coming to an end, the story will continue in another form."

Executive producer Caryn Mandabach also commented, "Along with our wonderful, supportive partners at BBC and Netflix, we have been working diligently to ensure we can get Peaky safely back into production; the safety of our cast and crew is always our priority. Thank you to all the Peaky fans who have been so unwaveringly supportive and patient. Steve's scripts are incredible and mark the end of an epic story that has entranced audiences it first started in 2013, but the world of Peaky Blinders will most definitely live on."

Are you checking out Peaky Blinders Season 6 this weekend? Let us know down in the comments!