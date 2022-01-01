Peaky Blinders Season 6 Trailer Released

The trailer for the sixth and final season of BBC’s Peaky Blinders has arrived. Released on New Year’s Day, the trailer teases one last deal to be done in what creator Steven Knight has previously described as being one in which the stakes have never been higher for the BBC and Netflix hit. The trailer also gives fans their best look yet at the return of Tom Hardy as Alfie in the popular series. The season is expected to debut sometime in early 2022. You can check the trailer out for yourself in the video below.

“Peaky is back and with a bang,” Knight said when Season 6 was announced. “After the enforced production delay due to the COVID pandemic, we find the family in extreme jeopardy and the stakes have never been higher. We believe this will be the best series of all and are sure that our amazing fans will love it. While the TV series will be coming to an end, the story will continue in another form.”

“Along with our wonderful, supportive partners at BBC and Netflix, we have been working diligently to ensure we can get Peaky safely back into production; the safety of our cast and crew is always our priority,” executive producer Caryn Mandabach said. “Thank you to all the Peaky fans who have been so unwaveringly supportive and patient. Steve’s scripts are incredible and mark the end of an epic story that has entranced audiences it first started in 2013, but the world of Peaky Blinders will most definitely live on.”

Peaky Blinders follows the story of Thomas Shelby (Cillian Murphy) and the Shelby Family crime syndicate as they fight for profit and power in early 20th century England. The Shelby Family gang is called “The Peaky Blinders” due the tactic of keeping razor blades in the peeks of their caps that they often use to blind their rivals or those who owe them. The first five seasons see the gang content with a variety of challenges, including the law, the church, and rival gangs of other ethnicities.

The series has been a big hit and while Season 6 is the last for the series, the story is far from over. Knight has previously revealed that there will be a feature film to wrap up the story on the show. Knight is also planning additional shows in the Peaky Blinders universe in the future.

The sixth and final season of Peaky Blinders is expected to debut in early 2022.

