Peaky Blinders Final Season Premiere Date Announced

BBC One has announced the premiere date for the sixth and final season of Peaky Blinders in a creative way: they posted it on a 42-foot-high mural. A gangster family epic set in 1919 Birmingham, the series centers on a gang who sew razor blades in the peaks of their caps, and their fierce boss Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy). It’s Shelby who looms over Digbeth’s Old Crown in an image share to the broadcaster’s social media accounts. The first trailer for the final season dropped last month, but at the time, there was no sign of exactly when the series would return to the airwaves. Now, with Murphy set to head into production on Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, fans know to expect the return on February 27 at 9 p.m. in the U.K.

The Shelby Family gang is called “The Peaky Blinders” due the tactic of keeping razor blades in the peeks of their caps that they often use to blind their rivals or those who owe them. The first five seasons see the gang content with a variety of challenges, including the law, the church, and rival gangs of other ethnicities.

“Peaky is back and with a bang,” creator Stephen Knight said when Season 6 was announced. “After the enforced production delay due to the COVID pandemic, we find the family in extreme jeopardy and the stakes have never been higher. We believe this will be the best series of all and are sure that our amazing fans will love it. While the TV series will be coming to an end, the story will continue in another form.”

“Along with our wonderful, supportive partners at BBC and Netflix, we have been working diligently to ensure we can get Peaky safely back into production; the safety of our cast and crew is always our priority,” executive producer Caryn Mandabach said. “Thank you to all the Peaky fans who have been so unwaveringly supportive and patient. Steve’s scripts are incredible and mark the end of an epic story that has entranced audiences it first started in 2013, but the world of Peaky Blinders will most definitely live on.”

The series has been a big hit and while Season 6 is the last for the series, the story is far from over. Knight has previously revealed that there will be a feature film to wrap up the story on the show. Knight is also planning additional shows in the Peaky Blinders universe in the future.

Created and written by Knight, the series first aired on BBC Two, won the BAFTA for Best Drama in its fourth season, and then making the move to BBC One in 2019.