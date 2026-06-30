Netflix Releases Full List of 115 New Movies and TV Shows Coming in July 2026

As summer heralds the arrival of blockbuster season in theaters, Netflix is giving subscribers lots of excuses to stay at home. The streaming giant has now has revealed its lineup of more than 100 new additions for July, and there are some gems amongst it. July has some major movie highlights, from Ralph Fiennes’ charming The Choral, the devastating Hamnet, Heartstopper Forever, Millie Bobby Brown’s return in Enola Holmes 3, and major classic additions like Memento, Fargo, and Apollo 13. There’s also a rare MCU return, as Spider-Man: Homecoming rejoins the catalog.
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In terms of what’s coming to Netflix in terms of TV shows, there’s a new addition to the Worst Ever franchise, with Worst Neighbor Ever, all four seasons of Heroes, and two exciting new series in the shape of Human Vapor and Summer ’36. There’s also the devastating true-life series The Bombing of Pan Am 103, which tells the harrowing tale of the Lockerbie bombing in the skies above Scotland in 1988. Want to see everything coming to Netflix in June so you can plan ahead? We’ve got you covered: read on for the full list. And as ever, according to Netflix this list will not be all that’s added in June, and is subject to change.
Key New Releases on Netflix in July
Enola Holmes 3 – July 1
Several months after the end of Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown is back on Netflix with the arrival of Enola Holmes 3. The threequel in the hugely popular franchise retems Brown with Henry Cavill’s Sherlock Holmes and Himesh Patel’s Dr Watson, and Helena Bonham Carter as Enola balances her wedding to Lord Tewkesbury with the considerable complication of Sherlock being kidnapped.
Summer ’36 (TV) – July 1
Another in Netflix’s growing catalog of historical series, Summer ’36 is a 6-part murder mystery drama set in sunny Nice in a time when the first paid holidays in France brought elite and the working class holiday-makers together. Classes clash and a murder pulls four very different women into a mystery together.
Worst Neighbor Ever (TV) – July 1
After Worst Roommate Ever and Worst Ex Ever, Netflix’s next true crime series in the same universe is Worst Neighbor Ever. Again, it’s another real-life docuseries, with 4 episodes exploring real cases involving neighbors whose disputes escalated terribly, and featuring the usual interviews, police bodycam footage, and re-enactments. Guaranteed to be one of this month’s most enthusiastically watched new releases.
Human Vapor (Season 1) – July 2
The highly anticipated Human Vapor is a multi-part remake of the 1960 tokusatsu film classic The Human Vapor, a cult sci-fi film that almost sparked a franchise. This Japanese thriller series tells a story not entirely unlike Universal’s Invisible Man, but here, the titular being was transformed into gaseous form and turns to crime, assassinating targets and evading capture. Buoyed by a strong central idea, the show stars Shun Oguri, Yu Aoi, Suzu Hirose, Kento Hayashi, and Yutaka Takenouchi.
Everything Coming to Netflix in July
July 1
- Enola Holmes 3
- Summer ’36
- Worst Neighbor Ever
- A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
- A Dog’s Journey
- A Dog’s Purpose
- A League of Their Own
- Ali
- Apollo 13
- Baby Mama
- The Beguiled
- Born on the Fourth of July
- The Boss Baby
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
- Donnie Brasco
- Fargo
- Gone Girl
- Heroes: Seasons 1-4
- High Fidelity
- Krampus
- Moneyball
- Nomadland
- Queen & Slim
- Rebirth of Mothra
- Rebirth of Mothra II
- Rebirth of Mothra III
- Ride Along
- Ride Along 2
- Sex Tape
- Spider-Man: Homecoming
- Talk to Me
- U-571
- The Vow
- White Chicks
- The Witch
- Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
July 2
- Human Vapor, Season 1
- Hunting Housewives
- Super Subbu
- Survival of the Thickest, Season 3
July 3
- Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married?
- Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Too?
July 4
- 80 for Brady
- Dark Winds: Season 4
July 5
- Memento
- Sparks of Tomorrow
July 6
- Hamnet
- My Sesame Street Friends: My Abby: Season 2
July 7
- Better Late Than Single: Season 2
- Emeril Cooks: Season 1
- Jeff Arcuri: Nice to Meet You
July 8
- I’m Not Afraid
- Nothing to Lose
- Salcedo, Leather, and Boogaloo
- Thunder 3
- The Tick: The Complete Series
July 9
- Little House on the Prairie
July 10
- Ikka
- Miguel Ángel Blanco: The 48 Hours that Changed Spain
- The Paradise Murders
- Shipwrecked: Nightmare at Sea
- Zola
July 11
- The Apartment Job
July 12
- Love is Blind: UK – After the Altar
- Susana and Elvira: No Plan B
July 13
- Golden Kamuy -The Abashiri Prison Raid
- Hot Ones: Extra Heat
- Jim Thorpe: Lit by Lightning
- Mile End Kicks
- MLB Home Run Derby 2026
July 14
- The Hunger Games
- The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
- The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1
- The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2
- The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
- Quarterback: Season 3
- Techniquely: Season 1
July 15
- Snowden
- The Tick: Seasons 1-2
- The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 4
July 16
- The Body in the Locker
- Me Before Me
- The Hawk
July 17
- 23000 Lives
- Desire
- The East Palace
- Heartstopper Forever
- The Map of Longing
July 18
- Spooky in Love (KR)
July 19
- The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: Season 3
July 20
- Sesame Street Classics: Season 1
- Wicked: For Good
July 21
- Bill Maher: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor
- WWE: Unreal: Season 3
July 22
- A Toxic Love Story
- Elite Force
- The Taste Test: Season 1
July 23
- Kaulitz & Kaulitz: Season 3
- Ransom Canyon: Season 2
- The Debt Collector
July 24
- 72 Hours
- Scream
- Scream 2
- Scream 3
- The Truthers
July 27
- Hannibal, Seasons 1-3
- TÁR
July 28
- The Exorcism
- Mary Beth Barone: Galaxy Brain
July 29
- A Private Life
- Final Project
- Gear Heads: Season 1
- Wrath
July 30
- The Bombing of Pan Am 103
July 31
- Terry McMillan Presents: His, Hers & Ours
Which of these new Netflix movies and TV shows are you most looking forward to in June? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!