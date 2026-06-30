Netflix Releases Full List of 115 New Movies and TV Shows Coming in July 2026

As summer heralds the arrival of blockbuster season in theaters, Netflix is giving subscribers lots of excuses to stay at home. The streaming giant has now has revealed its lineup of more than 100 new additions for July, and there are some gems amongst it. July has some major movie highlights, from Ralph Fiennes’ charming The Choral, the devastating Hamnet, Heartstopper Forever, Millie Bobby Brown’s return in Enola Holmes 3, and major classic additions like Memento, Fargo, and Apollo 13. There’s also a rare MCU return, as Spider-Man: Homecoming rejoins the catalog.

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In terms of what’s coming to Netflix in terms of TV shows, there’s a new addition to the Worst Ever franchise, with Worst Neighbor Ever, all four seasons of Heroes, and two exciting new series in the shape of Human Vapor and Summer ’36. There’s also the devastating true-life series The Bombing of Pan Am 103, which tells the harrowing tale of the Lockerbie bombing in the skies above Scotland in 1988. Want to see everything coming to Netflix in June so you can plan ahead? We’ve got you covered: read on for the full list. And as ever, according to Netflix this list will not be all that’s added in June, and is subject to change.

Key New Releases on Netflix in July

Enola Holmes 3 – July 1

Several months after the end of Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown is back on Netflix with the arrival of Enola Holmes 3. The threequel in the hugely popular franchise retems Brown with Henry Cavill’s Sherlock Holmes and Himesh Patel’s Dr Watson, and Helena Bonham Carter as Enola balances her wedding to Lord Tewkesbury with the considerable complication of Sherlock being kidnapped.

Summer ’36 (TV) – July 1

Another in Netflix’s growing catalog of historical series, Summer ’36 is a 6-part murder mystery drama set in sunny Nice in a time when the first paid holidays in France brought elite and the working class holiday-makers together. Classes clash and a murder pulls four very different women into a mystery together.

Worst Neighbor Ever (TV) – July 1

After Worst Roommate Ever and Worst Ex Ever, Netflix’s next true crime series in the same universe is Worst Neighbor Ever. Again, it’s another real-life docuseries, with 4 episodes exploring real cases involving neighbors whose disputes escalated terribly, and featuring the usual interviews, police bodycam footage, and re-enactments. Guaranteed to be one of this month’s most enthusiastically watched new releases.

Human Vapor (Season 1) – July 2

The highly anticipated Human Vapor is a multi-part remake of the 1960 tokusatsu film classic The Human Vapor, a cult sci-fi film that almost sparked a franchise. This Japanese thriller series tells a story not entirely unlike Universal’s Invisible Man, but here, the titular being was transformed into gaseous form and turns to crime, assassinating targets and evading capture. Buoyed by a strong central idea, the show stars Shun Oguri, Yu Aoi, Suzu Hirose, Kento Hayashi, and Yutaka Takenouchi.

Everything Coming to Netflix in July

July 1

Enola Holmes 3

Summer ’36

Worst Neighbor Ever

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

A Dog’s Journey

A Dog’s Purpose

A League of Their Own

Ali

Apollo 13

Baby Mama

The Beguiled

Born on the Fourth of July

The Boss Baby

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Donnie Brasco

Fargo

Gone Girl

Heroes: Seasons 1-4

High Fidelity

Krampus

Moneyball

Nomadland

Queen & Slim

Rebirth of Mothra

Rebirth of Mothra II

Rebirth of Mothra III

Ride Along

Ride Along 2

Sex Tape

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Talk to Me

U-571

The Vow

White Chicks

The Witch

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

July 2

Human Vapor, Season 1

Hunting Housewives

Super Subbu

Survival of the Thickest, Season 3

July 3

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married?

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Too?

July 4

80 for Brady

Dark Winds: Season 4

July 5

Memento

Sparks of Tomorrow

July 6

Hamnet

My Sesame Street Friends: My Abby: Season 2

July 7

Better Late Than Single: Season 2

Emeril Cooks: Season 1

Jeff Arcuri: Nice to Meet You

July 8

I’m Not Afraid

Nothing to Lose

Salcedo, Leather, and Boogaloo

Thunder 3

The Tick: The Complete Series

July 9

Little House on the Prairie

July 10

Ikka

Miguel Ángel Blanco: The 48 Hours that Changed Spain

The Paradise Murders

Shipwrecked: Nightmare at Sea

Zola

July 11

The Apartment Job

July 12

Love is Blind: UK – After the Altar

Susana and Elvira: No Plan B

July 13

Golden Kamuy -The Abashiri Prison Raid

Hot Ones: Extra Heat

Jim Thorpe: Lit by Lightning

Mile End Kicks

MLB Home Run Derby 2026

July 14

The Hunger Games

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

Quarterback: Season 3

Techniquely: Season 1

July 15

Snowden

The Tick: Seasons 1-2

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 4

July 16

The Body in the Locker

Me Before Me

The Hawk

July 17

23000 Lives

Desire

The East Palace

Heartstopper Forever

The Map of Longing

July 18

Spooky in Love (KR)

July 19

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: Season 3

July 20

Sesame Street Classics: Season 1

Wicked: For Good

July 21

Bill Maher: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor

WWE: Unreal: Season 3

July 22

A Toxic Love Story

Elite Force

The Taste Test: Season 1

July 23

Kaulitz & Kaulitz: Season 3

Ransom Canyon: Season 2

The Debt Collector

July 24

72 Hours

Scream

Scream 2

Scream 3

The Truthers

July 27

Hannibal, Seasons 1-3

TÁR

July 28

The Exorcism

Mary Beth Barone: Galaxy Brain

July 29

A Private Life

Final Project

Gear Heads: Season 1

Wrath

July 30

The Bombing of Pan Am 103

July 31

Terry McMillan Presents: His, Hers & Ours

Which of these new Netflix movies and TV shows are you most looking forward to in June? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!