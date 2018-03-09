Netflix Buys Deadpool Creator Rob Liefeld’s Extreme Universe Movie Rights

For the second time in under a year, Netflix has reached a deal with one of comics’ superstars to bring an entire universe of content to their streaming service.

Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld is bringing, his Extreme Universe to the streaming giant once and for all.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Netflix! NETFLIX baby!! There is no platform more exciting and ground breaking then Netflix!” Liefeld told ComicBook.com. “There is certainly no more important portal in my household and I’m thrilled to be bringing my Extreme characters to life with Akiva and the gang! So much exciting news ahead!”

Liefeld’s Extreme properties, especially Youngblood and Bloodstrike, have been in a perpetual state of some producer licensing the rights but then not managing to put together a film out of it before the rights lapse, return to Liefeld, and he heads to the next suitor.

With the popularity of comic book and superhero content, paired with Netflix’s aggressive pursuit of potential blockbusters, it seems the time is now to make some of the material a reality.

According to Deadline, who broke the news, “Netflix has made a seven-figure rights deal, and Akiva Goldsman will set up and oversee a high-end writers’ room — similar to ones he has run for the Ology series, and the Transformers spinoffs — to generate a series of feature films with connective tissue, anchored by Liefeld’s comic book creations.”

The deal does not include The Futurians, a property Liefeld is developing in the comics based on the creator-owned works of longtime X-Men artist Dave Cockrum.

Goldsman will still direct an Avengelyne movie for Paramount, which is how he and Liefeld ended up working together. A previous deal to land Extreme at Fundamental Films fell through.

“Rob Liefeld’s Extreme Universe features gritty stories and distinctive characters,” said Netflix feature film chief Scott Stuber. “Akiva’s creative voice has been behind some of the largest movie franchises, making him uniquely capable of helping bring these superheroes from the Extreme Universe to life for Netflix.”

Goldsman has written and/or produced a number of comic book adaptations in the past, including Batman Forever, Batman & Robin, Constantine, and The Losers. He has also had a hand in the Paranormal Activity and Star Trek franchises.

Liefeld, the comic book writer and artist who began his career at DC before launching to superstardom at Marvel Comics in the late ’80s and early ’90s, was one of the original 7 founders of Image Comics in 1992. Deadpool and Cable, characters he created for Marvel but with whom he is closely identified and in whom he has a financial stake, will star together in May’s Deadpool 2 from 20th Century Fox.