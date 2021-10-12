Popular Netflix Series Is Finally Back (With a Halloween Twist)

One of Netflix’s most popular original shows has returned, as The Movies That Made Us debuts its third season. The newest installment of The Movies That Made Us arrived on Netflix early Tuesday morning, bringing even more episodes that break down how some of the most beloved films in history came to be. Films like Jurassic Park and Back to the Future have been subjects of the series in the past, and the new season is putting a spooky spin on things.

There are some non-horror movies being explored in Season 3, like Robocop and Coming to America. But the majority of the films covered this time around are of the chilling variety. The Movies That Made Us Season 3 will peel back the curtain on John Carpenter’s Halloween, James Cameron’s Aliens, Wes Craven’s A Nightmare on Elm Street, and Sean S. Cunningham’s Friday the 13th. There are some terrifying classics being represented this season!

In addition to the six films mentioned above, there are two movies from the holiday edition of The Movies That Made Us being added to Season 3. Elf and The Nightmare Before Christmas (which doubles as a Halloween movie) were both present in the trailer for Season 3.

The Movies That Made Us is just one of two “Made Us” documentary shows available on Netflix. Back in 2017, the streaming service released the first season of The Toys That Made Us. That series has covered 12 different toy lines, including Star Wars, Barbie, He-Man, G.I. Joe, Star Trek, Transformers, LEGO, Hello Kitty, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers, My Little Pony, and Professional Wrestling.

The first season of The Movies That Made Us covers Dirty Dancing, Home Alone, Ghostbusters, and Die Hard. The second season dives into Back to the Future, Pretty Woman, Jurassic Park, and Forrest Gump. Season 3 will be its largest yet, introducing six brand new documentary episodes, in addition to the two holiday episodes that already aired.

There has been no word as to whether or not The Movies That Made Us will return for a fourth season, but these episodes are usually made without a ton of fuss or press. The third season was a bit of a surprise for fans when it was first announced ahead of the start of the month.

Will you be checking out the new episodes of The Movies That Made Us on Netflix this week? Let us known in the comments!