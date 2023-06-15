Netflix Debuts The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Trailer

Court is back in session for The Lincoln Lawyer. On Thursday, Netflix debuted the first trailer for the show's upcoming second season. The trailer provides a new look at the adventures of Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), an iconoclastic idealist who runs his law practice out of the back seat of his Lincoln, as he takes on cases big and small across the expansive city of Los Angeles. The series is the second adaptation of Michael Connelly's book series, following the 2011 movie of the same name starring Matthew McConaughey. This particular batch of episodes will adapt the fourth book in the series, The Fifth Witness.

Is The Lincoln Lawyer a popular show?

Season 1 of Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer has already become a hit after its May 13th debut, with the first season earning 260.53 million hours streamed as of June 5th.

"I draw a correlation between what's going on in this show and what's going on in the world: We've been knocked down by the pandemic and other things for the last couple years, and we're all trying to get our mojo back," Connelly explained in a recent interview with Tudum. "The defense attorney is the lone guy against the well-funded and populated police departments and prosecutors. It's a classic underdog story about a guy getting back on his horse and that's what we're doing in society. That makes it the right moment. Did we know that when we were going to make it? No. I think we really got lucky."

"In Season 2, [we would want to] go back to book one to play out that story, which we've obviously set up at the end of Episode 10 — that will play a big part, but we will also be moving on to one of the other books in the series," Humphrey revealed in the same interview.

What is The Lincoln Lawyer about?

The Lincoln Lawyer follows the redemption of Mickey Haller (Garcia-Rulfo), a Los Angeles attorney who regains much of what he lost due to addiction with hard work and hustle. His success is also thanks to his devoted supporters: his ex-wives Maggie (Neve Campbell) and Lorna (Becki Newton), his driver and unofficial sponsor Izzy (Jazz Raycole), and the best investigator in town-and Lorna's newly minted fiancé-Cisco (Angus Sampson).

Are you excited for Season 2 of The Lincoln Lawyer? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Season 2 Part 1 of The Lincoln Lawyer will be released on Netflix on July 6th, with Season 2 Part 2 released on August 3rd.