New Original Series Knocks Ozark Out of Netflix Top Spot
Ozark has been a streaming juggernaut for Netflix ever since its first season was released, so it should come as no surprise that the Jason Bateman thriller has been a dominant performer in its final season. The last batch of Ozark episodes debuted on Netflix recently and the series has established itself in the number one spot on the Netflix Top 10 TV list ever since. That reign ended over the weekend, as a brand new Netflix original took over the charts.
Friday saw the Netflix debut of The Lincoln Lawyer, the new TV adaptation of Michael Connelly's hit 2005 novel. The book was first turned into a movie back in 2011 with Matthew McConaughey in the lead role. Now, the story has been given a television makeover by Netflix, with Manuel Garcia-Rulfo behind the wheel, and it's clearly making some waves with subscribers.
The Lincoln Lawyer quickly unseated Ozark atop the daily Netflix rankings. Sunday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 TV shows features The Lincoln Lawyer in the number one spot, with Ozark dropping down to number two. As of now, there hasn't been any word about a second season of The Lincoln Lawyer, so its current performance will likely dictate whether or not it gets a future. It seems to be off to a pretty good start.
You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 TV list below!
1. The Lincoln Lawyer
"Sidelined after an accident, hotshot Los Angeles lawyer Mickey Haller restarts his career – and his trademark Lincoln – when he takes on a murder case."prevnext
2. Ozark
"A financial advisor drags his family from Chicago to the Missouri Ozarks, where he must launder $500 million in five years to appease drug boss."prevnext
3. Bling Empire
"Follows LA's wildly wealthy Asian and Asian American fun seekers as they go all out with fabulous parties, glamour and drama in this reality series."prevnext
4. Workin' Moms
"Maternity leave is over and it's time for these four moms to return to work while navigating kids, bosses, love and life in modern-day Toronto."prevnext
5. The Circle
"Status and strategy collide in this social experiment and competition show where online players flirt, befriend and catfish their way toward $100,000."prevnext
6. Welcome to Eden
"A group of young adults attend a party on a remote island, but the tempting paradise they find waiting for them holds dangerous secrets and entrapments."prevnext
7. Outlander
"This epic tale adapted from Diana Gabaldon's popular series of fantasy-romance novels focuses on the drama of two time-crossed lovers."prevnext
8. Grace and Frankie
"They're not friends, but when their husbands leave them for each other, proper Grace and eccentric Frankie begin to bond in this Emmy-nominated series."prevnext
9. Cocomelon
"Learn letters, numbers, animal sounds and more with J.J. in this musical series that brings fun times with nursery rhymes for the whole family."prevnext
10. Bridgerton
"The eight close-knit siblings of the Bridgerton family look for love and happiness in London high society. Inspired by Julia Quinn's bestselling novels."prev