New Original Series Knocks Ozark Out of Netflix Top Spot

Ozark has been a streaming juggernaut for Netflix ever since its first season was released, so it should come as no surprise that the Jason Bateman thriller has been a dominant performer in its final season. The last batch of Ozark episodes debuted on Netflix recently and the series has established itself in the number one spot on the Netflix Top 10 TV list ever since. That reign ended over the weekend, as a brand new Netflix original took over the charts.

Friday saw the Netflix debut of The Lincoln Lawyer, the new TV adaptation of Michael Connelly's hit 2005 novel. The book was first turned into a movie back in 2011 with Matthew McConaughey in the lead role. Now, the story has been given a television makeover by Netflix, with Manuel Garcia-Rulfo behind the wheel, and it's clearly making some waves with subscribers.

The Lincoln Lawyer quickly unseated Ozark atop the daily Netflix rankings. Sunday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 TV shows features The Lincoln Lawyer in the number one spot, with Ozark dropping down to number two. As of now, there hasn't been any word about a second season of The Lincoln Lawyer, so its current performance will likely dictate whether or not it gets a future. It seems to be off to a pretty good start.

