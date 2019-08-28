Netflix Releases Thrilling Trailer for Sacha Baron Cohen’s The Spy

Even though most people associate Sacha Baron Cohen with outrageous comedies, the actor’s newest project is a serious and thrilling affair. Cohen stars in a Netflix limited series called The Spy, which is based on a true story about Israeli agent Eli Cohen who goes undercover inside Syria for years on end.

The first look at The Spy arrived online earlier this month and Netflix decided to drop the full trailer for the upcoming series on Wednesday morning. You can check it out in the video above!

Cohen portrays a clerk-turned-spy named Eli Cohen, who goes so deep undercover that he begins to lose his true identity in the process. Creator Gideon Raff is best known for executive producing Homeland for Showtime, and creating the series Prisoners of War, which Homeland is based on. Max Perry co-wrote a few of the episodes alongside Raff.

The Spy also stars Noah Emmerich (The Americans), Hadar Ratzon Rotem (Homeland), and Waleed Zuaiter (Colony). The series is produced by Alain Goldman and Legende Films.

Here’s Netflix’s official synopsis for The Spy:

“The series stars Emmy-nominated Sacha Baron Cohen (Who is America?) as Cohen, a man who wants nothing more than to be of service to his country, but he does his job so well that he finds it hard to strip off his double identity. Noah Emmerich (The Americans) plays Dan Peleg, Eli’s Mossad handler who tries to ease his own guilt over the sacrifices Eli makes, Hadar Ratzon Rotem (Homeland) portrays Eli’s wife, Nadia, who is left to raise their family on her own and knows something isn’t right about her husband’s government job, and Waleed Zuaiter (Colony) plays Amin Al-Hafez, a military officer who thinks he’s found the perfect ally in the undercover Cohen.”

The Spy arrives on Netflix on September 6th.