Fan-Favorite TV Series Rises Through Netflix Ranks Immediately After New Season Debut

One of the most acclaimed shows on television is returning for its final season later this month. Better Call Saul, the popular prequel to Breaking Bad, is wrapping up its run with its sixth season, which is set to debut on AMC on April 18th. To prepare for the arrival of the final episodes, Netflix finally added the most recent season of Better Call Saul to its lineup, allowing fans to binge through the entire story.

The fifth season of Better Call Saul was added to Netflix’s lineup on Monday, April 4th, and it didn’t take long for subscribers to start tuning in. Tuesday’s edition of the Netflix Top 10 list reflects just how excited TV fans have been to get Better Call Saul back on the service.

Tuesday’s list shows Better Call Saul as the fourth-most popular title on the entire site. The series shot up past popular titles like Inventing Anna, Is It Cake? and The Bubble to take over the fourth spot. The only TV series ahead of Better Call Saul on the list is Bridgerton, which has been breaking records with the release of its second season.

You can check out a full breakdown of Tuesday’s Netflix Top 10 list below!

1. Bridgerton

“The eight close-knit siblings of the Bridgerton family look for love and happiness in London high society. Inspired by Julia Quinn’s bestselling novels.”

2. The Blind Side

“A teen without a home finds success on and off the football field after he’s taken in by a determined mom and her affluent family. Based on a true story.”

3. Shrek Forever After

“Shrek’s world gets turned upside down after he makes a deal with Rumpelstiltskin. Can Donkey, Fiona, and Puss in Boots help him make things right?”

4. Better Call Saul

“This drama series based on a character from Breaking Bad features Bob Odenkirk and was created by Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould.”

5. Cocomelon

“Kids learn about letters, animals, numbers and more to the tune of popular nursery rhymes in this playful musical series.”

6. Heartland

“As compassionate Amy and rebellious Ty, Amber Marshall and Graham Wardle became a fan-favorite TV couple in this cozy, long-running family drama.”

7. Get Organized with The Home Edit

“Does the idea of meticulously organizing a messy room make you swoon? This home makeover series will feel ‘like getting into a warm bath,’ says Decider.”

8. The Bubble

“Loaded with big stars and surprise cameos, this showbiz comedy follows the hookups, mishaps and messy shenanigans inside a film shoot’s pandemic bubble.”

9. Is It Cake?

“Skilled cake artists create mouthwatering replicas of handbags, sewing machines and more in a mind-bending baking contest inspired by a popular meme.”

10. Inventing Anna

“Audacious entrepreneur or con artist? A journalist chases down the story of Anna Delvey, who convinced New York’s elite she was a German heiress.”