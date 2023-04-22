Netflix Top 10 Gets Fresh #1 Show With New Keri Russell Thriller

Netflix's daily Top 10 hasn't been steady for some time, but Love is Blind has been holding the top spot ever since the live reunion fiasco over the weekend. The reality show has been battling critical darling Beef for the top position as well, with Better Call Saul making an attempt for it too. Now the Top 10 has solidified a little more though with the latest new release from the streaming, the Keri Russell-starring thriller The Diplomat. Currently sitting at an 89% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the new show wasted no time making it into the #1 position, premiering just yesterday on the streaming service.

The new series comes from Homeland and The West Wing's Debora Cahn, who serves as showrunner and executive producer in addition to her role as creator. Russell also executive produces alongside Janice Williams and Simon Cellan Jones. Keri Russell stars as Ambassador Kate Wyler in the series, leading an ensemble that also includes Rufus Sewell as Hal Wyler; Ali Ahn as Eidra Graham, CIA Station Chief; David Gyasi as Foreign Secretary Austin Dennison; Rory Kinnear as Prime Minister Nicol Trowbridge; Ato Essandoh as Stuart Heyford, Deputy chief of mission; and Michael McKean as President William Rayburn

Netflix describes The Diplomat as follows: "Kate Wyler (Russell) is the new US Ambassador to the United Kingdom. She was supposed to go to Afghanistan. She's great in a crisis zone. In a historic home... less so. War is brewing on one continent and boiling over on another. Kate will have to diffuse international crises, forge strategic alliances in London, and adjust to her new place in the spotlight – all while trying to survive her marriage to fellow career diplomat and political star Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell). From showrunner Debora Cahn (THE WEST WING, HOMELAND), THE DIPLOMAT is a high-stakes, contemporary political drama about the transcendence and torture of long-term relationships, between countries and people."

Check out the current Netflix Top 10 TV shows in the United States below.