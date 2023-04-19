Love Is Blind Conquers Netflix Top 10 Despite Live Reunion Blunder

To say Netflix's Sunday night was disastrous would be a serious understatement. The streaming service planned to host a live event for its reunion episode of Love Is Blind Season 4, with fans around the world watching the drama as it was unfolding in Los Angeles. However, an apparent "bug" caused issues, and Netflix delayed the event for over an hour and eventually went ahead with the in-person show before fixing the livestream. The reunion wasn't actually uploaded to Netflix until Monday.

In spite of the horde of issues facing the new episode of Love Is Blind, the reality show's popularity is still through the roof. Netflix subscribers are flocking to the series this week, helping to make it the number one show on the entire service.

Tuesday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list features Love Is Blind in the number one overall spot, surpassing the likes of Florida Man, The Night Agent, and Beef. Maybe all of the wild press surrounding the botched live reunion actually got more people invested in Love Is Blind over the past couple of days.

You can check out a full rundown of Tuesday's Netflix Top 10 TV list below!