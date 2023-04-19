Love Is Blind Conquers Netflix Top 10 Despite Live Reunion Blunder
To say Netflix's Sunday night was disastrous would be a serious understatement. The streaming service planned to host a live event for its reunion episode of Love Is Blind Season 4, with fans around the world watching the drama as it was unfolding in Los Angeles. However, an apparent "bug" caused issues, and Netflix delayed the event for over an hour and eventually went ahead with the in-person show before fixing the livestream. The reunion wasn't actually uploaded to Netflix until Monday.
In spite of the horde of issues facing the new episode of Love Is Blind, the reality show's popularity is still through the roof. Netflix subscribers are flocking to the series this week, helping to make it the number one show on the entire service.
Tuesday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list features Love Is Blind in the number one overall spot, surpassing the likes of Florida Man, The Night Agent, and Beef. Maybe all of the wild press surrounding the botched live reunion actually got more people invested in Love Is Blind over the past couple of days.
You can check out a full rundown of Tuesday's Netflix Top 10 TV list below!
1. Love Is Blind
"Nick and Vanessa Lachey host this social experiment where single men and women look for love and get engaged, all before meeting in person."
2. Beef
"A road rage incident between two strangers – a failing contractor and an unfulfilled entrepreneur – sparks a feud that brings out their darkest impulses."
3. Florida Man
"A disgraced cop in debt is forced to return to his home state of Florida for a shady mission only to get swept up in a wild — and deadly — treasure hunt."
4. The Night Agent
"While monitoring an emergency line, a vigilant FBI agent answers a call that plunges him into a deadly conspiracy involving a mole at the White House."
5. American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing
"Archive footage, chilling reenactments and exclusive interviews shed new light on a tragedy — and two brothers — that suspended a city in terror."
6. All American: Homecoming
"A young tennis hopeful and an elite baseball player chase their dreams while dealing with the never-ending hurdles of college life."
7. Obsession
"A respected London surgeon's aggair with his son's fiancee turns into an erotic infatuation that threatens to change their lives forever."
8. Queenmaker
"After a tragic accident, a powerful fixer uses her skills to transform a civil rights lawyer into the next mayor — and take down her former employer."
9. Hoarders
"This reality series enters the worlds of compulsive hoarders, whose addiction to acquisition overwhelms not just their homes but also their lives."
10. Hatfields & McCoys
"Two close friends return to their neighboring after the Civil War, but building tensions and resentments soon explode into desperate warfare."