Better Call Saul Returns to Netflix Top 10 After Final Season Hits Streaming
Better Call Saul ended its acclaimed run on AMC last year, finally bringing Jimmy McGill's story up to the events of Breaking Bad. Now, several months after the series ended, the final episodes have made their way to Netflix for streaming subscribers to enjoy. The final season of Better Call Saul is available to stream in its entirety on Netflix in the United States, and fans have wasted no time streaming the show.
The final Better Call Saul episodes were added to Netflix's streaming lineup on Tuesday, April 18th. It only took one day for subscribers to start binging the new additions, causing Better Call Saul to soar onto the daily Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list.
Wednesday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 TV list features Better Call Saul in the sixth overall spot trailing a few recent Netflix hits and The CW fan-favorite All American: Homecoming. As popular as both Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul have been on Netflix over the years, it wouldn't be surprising to see the series climb even higher in the coming days.
You can check out a full rundown of Wednesday's Netflix Top 10 TV Shows below!
