Sex and the City: Hit HBO Series Debuts on Netflix Top 10
Carrie Bradshaw is quickly taking over Netflix's TV charts.
One of the most iconic TV shows in the storied history of HBO is now one of the most popular titles on Netflix. The streaming service has been in the business of acquiring HBO titles as of late, adding the likes of Insecure, Ballers, Six Feet Under, and Band of Brothers. At the start of April, Sex and the City joined the Netflix roster, and quickly became a hit with the service's subscribers.
Within the first couple days of its debut on Netflix, Sex and the City rose through the streamer's daily TV ranks. Wednesday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list features Sex and the City in the third overall spot.
Just a couple of days into its first stint on Netflix, Sex and the City was able to rise above the majority of titles on the platform. 3 Body Problem and Testament: The Story of Moses are the only shows ranking higher on the list than the beloved HBO dramedy.
You can check out a full rundown of Wednesday's Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list below!
1. 3 Body Problem
"Across continents and decades, five brilliant friends make earth-shattering discoveries as the laws of science unravel and an existential threat emerges."
2. Testament: The Story of Moses
"This illuminating docudrama series chronicles Moses' remarkable life as a prince, prophet and more with insights from theologians and historians."
3. Sex and the City
"Four New Yorkers experience bumps on the path to finding love and fulfillment in a series Variety ranks the sixth-greatest TV show of all time."
4. The Gentlemen
"When aristocratic Eddie inherits the family estate, he discovers that it's home to an enormous weed empire — and its proprietors aren't going anywhere."
5. Is It Cake?
"Skilled cake artists create mouthwatering replicas of handbags, sewing machines and more in a mind-bending baking contest inspired by a popular meme."
6. Bad Dinosaurs
"A lovably mischievous Tyrannosaurus family explores their colorful prehistoric world, having slapstick fun with the silly dinosaurs who live there."
7. Bad Dinosaurs
"Detectives and prosecutors revisit their most challenging homicide cases in this chilling true-crime docuseries from the creator of Law & Order."
8. Vikings
"This gritty drama charts the exploits of Viking hero Ragnar Lothbrok as he extends the Norse reach by challenging an unfit leader who lacks vision."
9. The Magic Prank Show with Justin Willman
"Justin Willman returns with mind-blowing stunts to help people settle old scores in this prank comedy show inspired by his viral 'Invisible Man' trick."
10. Physical: 100
"In this intense reality series, a hundred athletic contestants face off in a contest that pushes the limits of their physical abilities."