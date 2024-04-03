Netflix Renews Fan-Favorite Reality Series

This week, Netflix announced that the streaming giant has greenlit a third season of Love on the Spectrum. The hit reality series centers on a group of people on the Autism spectrum as they navigate dating and relationships. The streamer already has two versions of the series -- an American one, and a version set in Australia. The second season of Love on the Spectrum (U.S.) debuted on the streamer in January and has been a solid performer, leading fans to wonder when or if there would be an announcement about a third season for the show. That announcement came yesterday.

To mark Autism Acceptance Day yesterday, Netflix hosted an event at the Tudum Theater in Los Angeles, screening an episode from the second season and featuring a Q&A with the creator and cast. Per Variety, who first reported on the renewal, "The event was headlined by a Q&A with creator, executive producer and director Cian O'Clery, along with cast members – Abbey and David, Connor and his mother Lise Smith and Dani – moderated by actress and Autism activist Holly Robinson Peete, highlighting the series' profound effect on individuals and families touched by autism."

Netflix has partnered with The Autism Society of America for a series of events this month to celebrate Autism acceptance, aiming to educate audiences and provide representation and an outlet for fans and creators on the Autism spectrum. Yesterday's event included calm rooms and inclusive sensory experiences developed with the ASA.

Here's how Netflix describes the series:

Emmy Award-winning docu-reality series, Love on the Spectrum, is an insightful and warm-hearted series following people on the autism spectrum as they navigate the world of dating and relationships. In its second season, this U.S. based series tells the stories of a unique and diverse cast of characters – including new romantic hopefuls and familiar faces – searching for something we all hope to find, love.