Netflix Top 10: Hit New Docuseries Rising Quickly Through the Ranks

Documentary shows have become quite popular on Netflix over the years, so it's never much of a surprise when a new one starts performing well on the service's streaming charts. This week, a new docuseries hit Netflix, but this one is a little different than many of the streamer's previous unscripted hits. Instead of examining a true crime story, this new series follows a few prominent signal-callers in the National Football League.

The new show is called Quarterback, and it's exactly what it sounds like. Netflix followed three professional quarterbacks — including Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes — throughout the 2022-23 NFL season. Through the series, fans will get to learn about their lives both on and off the field.

Quarterback was released on Netflix on Wednesday and is already making big waves on the streamer's charts. Thursday's Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list features Quarterback in the number two overall spot, trailing only The Lincoln Lawyer.

You can check out a full rundown of Thursday's Netflix Top 10 TV Shows below.