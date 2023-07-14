Netflix Top 10: Hit New Docuseries Rising Quickly Through the Ranks
Documentary shows have become quite popular on Netflix over the years, so it's never much of a surprise when a new one starts performing well on the service's streaming charts. This week, a new docuseries hit Netflix, but this one is a little different than many of the streamer's previous unscripted hits. Instead of examining a true crime story, this new series follows a few prominent signal-callers in the National Football League.
The new show is called Quarterback, and it's exactly what it sounds like. Netflix followed three professional quarterbacks — including Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes — throughout the 2022-23 NFL season. Through the series, fans will get to learn about their lives both on and off the field.
Quarterback was released on Netflix on Wednesday and is already making big waves on the streamer's charts. Thursday's Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list features Quarterback in the number two overall spot, trailing only The Lincoln Lawyer.
You can check out a full rundown of Thursday's Netflix Top 10 TV Shows below.
1. The Lincoln Lawyer
"Sidelined after an accident, hotshot Los Angeles lawyer Mickey Haller restarts his career — and his trademark Lincoln — when he takes on a murder case."prevnext
2. Quarterback
"Go inside the huddle and into the homes of Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota in this candid docuseries following their 2022-23 NFL season."prevnext
3. Suits
"After impressing a slick lawyer with his razor-sharp mind, a college dropout scores a coveted associate job, even though he has no legal credentials."prevnext
4. Tom Segura: Sledgehammer
"From his dad's unusual deathbed confession to watching his mom get high, Tom Segura tells blisteringly candid stories about marriage, mortality and more."prevnext
5. The Witcher
"Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster-hunter for hire, journeys toward his destiny in a turbulent world where people often prove more wicked than beasts."prevnext
6. Is It Cake?
"Skilled cake artists create mouthwatering replicas of handbags, sewing machines, and more in a mind-bending baking content inspired by a popular meme."prevnext
7. Hack My Home
"A team of four design wizards dreams up space-maximizing solutions and ingenious engineering ideas to transform families' homes in inventive ways."prevnext
8. Record of Ragnarok
"Before eradicating humankind from the world, the gods give them one last chance to prove themselves worthy of survival. Let the Ragnarok battles begin!"prevnext
9. Insecure
"Juggling life goals, awkward encounters and romantic pursuits, best friends Issa and Molly flourish and fumble while making their way in Los Angeles."prevnext
10. Fatal Seduction
"A married professor is pulled into a passionate affair with a younger man that uncovers a path of tragedy and betrayal from those closest to her."prev