Netflix's Black Mirror Season 6 Premieres With Huge Streaming Numbers

Netflix recently released the highly anticipated sixth season of their hit series Black Mirror, and it did some things that people might not have expected. Black Mirror Season 6 features some interesting storylines, like the AI plot of the Joan is Awful episode and even the retro-futuristic plot of Beyond the Sea. Some fans have mixed emotions about Black Mirror Season 6, especially the Beyond the Sea episode, but it seems that series has been really successful for Netflix. According to Nielsen, Black Mirror Season 6 debuted in the number one slot with over 1.356 billion minutes viewed.

Black Mirror Season 6 Star Almost Appeared in Previous Season

During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Paul revealed that he was originally going to show up in the USS Callister episode from the previous season of Black Mirror.

"Yeah, the entertainment industry is an interesting one. But once you get to know Charlie, you know that his word actually has weight to it," Paul said in the interview with THR. "He was very excited that I wanted to do USS Callister as a sort of nod to any Breaking Bad fan. It's a little Easter egg. But he's known that I've been such a massive fan of Black Mirror since it started airing in the U.K., and I definitely made it known that it would be a dream to join the universe that he has created. And so I was happy that we were able to make it happen. We tried to make it happen last season, but scheduling just didn't work out. And so I'm happy he continued to think of me."

"Oh, yeah. This episode Beyond the Sea was just such a dream come true. The moment I got the phone call saying that this offer came in, I instantly opened up the script on my phone and I read the entire episode in just over an hour. I just took it in and was thrilled that he thought of me for such a complicated character." Paul added about the Black Mirror episode he appears in this season.

What is Black Mirror About?

Netflix describes Black Mirror as follows, "The show looks inwards, at the darker aspects of humanity and society. This is done through the theme of technology, hence the second meaning. The black mirror is the screen that rules our lives. Taking contemporary phenomena (ranging from the wild popularity of talent shows on TV to the impact of social media and smartphones on our lives) as a starting point and speculate how such phenomena could/would evolve in the future. Each episode tells a different story with different protagonists and focuses on a different theme."

