Netflix's Sweet Magnolias Adds Fresh Prince Star Janet Hubert for Season 3

Aunt Viv is coming to Netflix for the third season of Sweet Magnolias. The third season of the hit dramedy series is coming to Netflix later this month, and the familiar faces of the show will be joined by a veteran of the TV industry, taking on a pivotal role in the new episodes. Janet Hubert, best known as the actress who originated the role of Aunt Vivian on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, has joined the cast of Sweet Magnolias heading into Season 3.

According to Variety, Hubert joins Sweet Magnolias Season 3 in a guest starring role. She will play the character of Bec Decatur, mother of Helen Decatur, one of the show's main characters. In the new season, Helen will take a trip to Tampa, Florida to visit her mom and get some help through a time of crisis. There has been no word as to how many episodes will feature Hubert.

Hubert played Vivian Banks in the first three seasons of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, but the role was recast going into the fourth season. Daphne Reid took over the character for the remainder of the series. Hubert and series star Will Smith reconnected during a reunion special back in 2020.

What Is Sweet Magnolias Season 3 About?

You can check out Netflix's official synopsis for Sweet Magnolias Season 3 below!

"Following the brawl at Sullivan's, Maddie wrestles with the best way to help Cal and works to clear her own emotional path. Helen faces difficult decisions about the men in her life. And Dana Sue searches for a way to use Miss Frances' check to help the community, without upending her family. The identity of the tire slasher sends shockwaves through Serenity, the recall causes unexpected consequences, and there are romantic surprises in every generation. Throughout the season, the ladies tackle these problems -- and all the complications they cause -- with their trademark warmth, humor, and devotion to each other and those they love. And margaritas."

Sweet Magnolias Cast

The cast of Sweet Magnolias includes JoAnna Garcia Swisher (Maddie Townsend), Brooke Elliott (Dana Sue Sullivan), Heather Headley (Helen Decatur), Chris Klein (Bill Townsend), Jamie Lynn Spears (Noreen Fitzgibbons), Justin Bruening (Cal Maddox), Carson Rowland (Tyler Townsend), Logan Allen (Kyle Townsend), Chris Medlin (Isaac Downey), Anneliese Judge (Annie Sullivan), Brandon Quinn (Ronnie Sullivan), and Dion Johnstone (Erik Whitley).

Sheryl J. Anderson serves as the showrunner of Sweet Magnolias. The series is based on the novels by best-selling author Sherryl Woods.

Are you looking forward to the third season of Sweet Magnolias? Let us know in the comments!

Sweet Magnolias Season 3 is set to arrive on Netflix on July 20th. The first two seasons are currently available to stream on the service.