Netflix Releases First Look and Poster for New Charlie Cox Series Treason

Netflix has released the first look materials for Treason, the upcoming limited series starring Marvel's Daredevil star Charlie Cox. Those include an official poster for the series (which you can see below); a set of first-look photos featuring supporting cast members Olga Kurylenko, Oona Chaplin, Ciarán Hinds and Tacy Ifeachor, and some nice teasers about what the espionage-thriller will be all about. Charlie Cox certainly has a lot of fans thanks to his role as Marvel's Daredevil, and the series was written by Matt Charman, who also wrote the Tom Hanks espionage-thriller, Bridge of Spies.

Take a look at the first-look materials for Neflix's Treason:

The 5 episode series also stars Olga Kurylenko, Oona Chaplin, Ciarán Hinds and Tracy Ifeachor. Here’s your first look: pic.twitter.com/bTXXD5VyJl — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) November 21, 2022

Question everything, suspect everyone. 👁👁 pic.twitter.com/6CCNXYkAZD — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) November 21, 2022

With a tagline like "Question everything, suspect everyone," and a title like Treason, this series is certainly setting itself up for expectations of twists and turns the audience won't see coming. The fact that Treason is a limited series also brings the nice added edge that none of the major players are safe, since there presumably doesn't need to be a second season with surviving characters already guaranteed to be returning.

What Is Netflix's Treason About?

(Photo: Netflix)

The synopsis for Netflix's Treason reads:

"The drama follows Adam Lawrence, trained and groomed by MI6, whose career seems set. But when the past catches up with him in the form of Kara, a Russian spy with whom he shares a complicated past, he is forced to question everything and everyone in his life. A triangular relationship forms between Kara, Adam and his wife, Maddy; three people who are trying to expose each other's secrets, navigate political and diplomatic relationships, whilst hanging onto their personal lives, and those they love most."

Charlie Cox (Daredevil: Born Again), Olga Kurylenko (Thunderbolts), and Oona Chaplin (Game of Thrones, Avatar 3) will play the principal three roles of Adam Lawrence, ex-spay Kara and the wife, Maddy. Treason will also star Ciarán Hinds (Zack Snyder's Justice League), Tracy Ifeachor (Treadstone, Doctor Who), Avital Lvova (Trackers), Alexandra Guelff (EastEnders), Brian Law (Spider-Man: Far From Home, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning), Adam James (Deep State, I May Destroy You) and others.

How Many Episodes of Treason Are There?

Netflix's Treason will have six episodes, which will all start streaming on Netflix on December 26th.

Where can I Watch Treason?

Treason will be streaming exclusively on Netflix.