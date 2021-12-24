Marvel Stars Charlie Cox & Olga Kurylenko Join Netflix Series Treason

Two Marvel Cinematic Universe alums have officially found their latest project. Late last week, it was confirmed that Daredevil star Charlie Cox and Black Widow star Olga Kurylenko have joined the cast of Treason, a six-episode drama for Netflix. Also among the cast of the project, which will be written, showrun, and executive produced by Bridge of Spies screenwriter Matt Charman, is Game of Thrones star Oona Chaplin. The Witcher‘s Louise Hooper will direct the project, which is described in reports as “The Bodyguard meets John Le Carre.”

Treason follows Adam Lawrence, trained and groomed by MI6, whose career seems set. But when the past catches up with him in the form of Kara, a Russian spy with whom he shares a complicated past, he is forced to question everything and everyone in his life. A triangular relationship forms between Kara, Adam and his wife, Maddy; three people who are trying to expose each other’s secrets, navigate political and diplomatic relationships, whilst hanging onto their personal lives, and those they love most.

This news comes amid an interesting career year for both Kurylenko and Cox, particularly within the MCU. Kurylenko made a surprise appearance in the franchise’s Black Widow movie as Antonia Dreykov / Taskmaster.

“There are so many directions she could go,” Kurylenko told ComicBook.com earlier this year. ‘She could go so many different ways. And because there’s a battle in her between the good and the evil, and she has both and she is both, obviously she has the skills, but in the end, as you say, that spell is off her and she’s not under control anymore. So there is this potential freedom and it could go that way. Who knows? The thing is, it’s exciting. It could be anything. There’s a lot to explore. But the skills are indeed incredible and, yeah, the character could, I mean, do a lot.”

Cox, meanwhile, made a long-awaited and heavily-rumored return as Matt Murdock / Daredevil in the recent blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home.

“If there was a chance of that happening in the future, I don’t want to say something that could potentially jeopardize those chances because the people high up at Marvel, maybe they see this stuff or hear what I say and maybe that influences,” Cox said in an interview in September of this year. “I don’t know. I have no idea. I love how passionate the fans are and I feel very, very, very touched that so many of them have gone online and made their voices heard about the desire for me to come back.”

