Netflix's Bob Saget Tribute Special Gets Premiere Date

Netflix's Bob Saget tribute has a release date. On Monday, the streamer announced that A Tribute to Bob Saget will premiere on the platform on June 10th. The release date for the tribute, which will be a celebration of Saget's life in comedy with his family and friends, was announced as part of the Netflix Is A Joke festival, according to Deadline, along with dates for several other specials.

A Tribute to Bob Saget was filmed at The Comedy Store in West Hollywood after Saget's death in January and will feature appearances by Jim Carrey, Chris Rock, John Mayer, Jeff Ross, Jackson Brown, Michael Keaton, Jon Lovitz, Seth Green, Mike Young, Saget's Full House co-stars John Stamos and Jodie Sweetin and more. In addition to being a tribute to the late comedian, the event was also a fundraiser for the Scleroderma Research Foundation. Saget's widow Kelly Rizzo shared after the event that "paying tribute to my legendary and incredible husband on stage at The Comedy Store where his career began over 40 years ago was the honor of my life. I know he would've gotten a huge kick out of me being up on stage there backed up by Jim Carrey, Chris Rock, jeff Ross, John Mayer, and John Stamos -- I know it made him smile big."

Saget died on Sunday, January 9th after being found unresponsive in his room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando. Saget had just completed a comedy show in Jacksonville the night before, having shared on his social media how much he had loved the show and getting back to stand-up. In addition to his comedy career, Saget is best known for his role as single father Danny Tanner on Full House, a role he played for the better part of a decade, endearing the actor in the hearts of fans as one of America's beloved television dads. He was also the host of America's Funniest Home Videos between 1989 and 1997 and appeared in a number of other television series, including The WB's Raising Dad which saw him play another television dad and was the voice of future Ted Mosby in the narration of How I Met Your Mother.

A Tribute to Bob Saget debuts June 10th on Netflix.