Netflix to Air Bob Saget Comedy Store Memorial

Following the unexpected death of comedian Bob Saget, countless tributes came flooding in from a variety of sources, with The Comedy Store in Los Angeles holding a star-studded tribute to the performer back in January. One of Saget’s closest friends, Mike Binder, recently revealed to the Dystopia Tonight! with John Poveromo podcast that Netflix has purchased the special, though an official release date on the streamer has yet to be revealed. However, the event is said to be making its premiere at the first-ever Netflix Is a Joke Fest, which will take place at a variety of Los Angeles venues in late April.

In addition to being a tribute to the late comedian, the event was also a fundraiser for the Scleroderma Research Foundation. The event was hosted by Saget’s close friends John Stamos, Jeffrey Ross, and John Mayer, and featured appearances by Jim Carrey, Chris Rock, Jackson Browne, Michael Keaton, Jon Lovitz, Seth Green, Mike Young, Full House vet Jodie Sweetin, Paul Rodriguez, Binder, and Byron Allen.

Saget’s widow Kelly Rizzo shared after the event that “paying tribute to my legendary and incredible husband on stage at The Comedy Store where his career began over 40 years ago was the honor of my life. I know he would’ve gotten a huge kick out of me being up on stage there backed up by Jim Carrey, Chris Rock, jeff Ross, John Mayer, and John Stamos — I know it made him smile big.”

Ross shared, “After Bob’s fancy funeral we threw him a small impromptu punk rock shiva upstairs at The Comedy Store. We laughed and cried for four hours. Tonight we are doing it again in the Main Room for his friends and family. If Bob ever made you smile and you have it in your heart or wallet please donate to the Scleroderma Research Foundation. It’s a terrible disease that mostly affects women. Finding a cure is a mission that meant a lot to Bob personally.”

Between the star-studded lineup of the tribute and the small number of tickets that were made available to the public, it was surely an event that fans of the comedian would be thrilled to see.

“Being respected in the stand-up comedy world was everything to Bob. And the outpouring of love and respect that he got Sunday night at The Comedy Store really proved that he was at the top of his game!” Stamos recalled. “He would’ve been so proud to see the celebration we put together for him. Chris Rock, Jim Carrey, and Libne Raquel produced. John Mayer and I cobbled together a jam band. Jeff Ross, Jackson Browne, Darren Criss, so many family and friends — hopefully you’ll all get to see it someday. Mike Binder working on a special. But for now, the tributes and memorials are over. And we face, head-f-cking-on the harsh reality of going through life without Bob and his love and his laughter. Not going to be easy.”

Stay tuned for details on the Bob Saget tribute headed to Netflix.