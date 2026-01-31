Netflix’s Epic Pirate TV Show Is Officially a Major Success With 27M Hours Viewed (& You Probably Didn’t Know It Existed)

Netflix’s newest reboot, this time of a beloved cult classic pirate shows from the 70s, is taking the platform by storm as it pulls in more and more viewers, easily climbing the charts to take the #7 spot on the Top 10 Streaming list. And it’s no wonder that viewers are loving it, considering the iconic story that came from the first iteration of the series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Based on a series of novels by Emilio Salgari, Sandokan is a thrilling adventure set in Borneo in the mid-19th century. The series centers around the pirate Sandokan, known as the “Tiger of Malaysia,” who goes on to lead a band of rebels in a revolt against the British Empire. In the process, he meets the daughter of the British Consul, leading to a passionate affair that sparks a war and promises to destroy everything he’s worked so hard for. As Sandokan’s legend grows, the deadly pirate hunter Lord James Brooke, a man who will stop at nothing to take Sandokan prisoner, destroying his legacy in the process, is set on his trail, vowing to bring him down.

It’s a Campy, Adventurous Good Time

Play video

While fans seem to be enjoying the show, some believe that the 8-episode structure it was forced into, which has unfortunately become the norm in the age of streaming, doesn’t serve the pacing, nor does it give Sandokan the time to tell the full story that it deserves, making the events within feel rushed. “First of all they story is filmed in 8 episodes, and clearly a lot of effort was made to make it look authentic. Nature and scenery are great. But it feels rushed even with the planned 8 hours. Characters appear in the exact place they are needed by a few too many coincidences and will act unreasonably to push the plot further. Their relationships are being rushed a bit as well. Overall is an engaging story, and I hope it ends strongly,” says one viewer.

Another viewer lauds the first season despite the pacing issues, saying, “An extremely interesting and dynamic series! The story unfolds in such an exciting way that every episode ending makes you want to keep watching more and more. It definitely holds your attention and doesn’t let you lose interest. At the beginning, I was a bit skeptical, but the series pleasantly surprised me. The plot is well-developed, full of intriguing twists and constant suspense. The characters are convincing and add a lot to the overall experience. I definitely recommend watching it—you won’t regret it.”

