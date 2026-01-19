Netflix Adds 2025 Pirate Series Remaking a 1970s Cult Classic

The remake of a beloved cult classic pirate show from the 70s is currently taking Netflix by storm. The series, which has been noted as being one of the most anticipated streaming titles of the year, was produced by studio Lux Vide (the Italian powerhouse behind shows like Medici and Leonardo). Starring Turkish powerhouse Can Yaman, the series only aired its finale in Italy just last week, bringing in fantastic viewership numbers and promising a great show for American viewers.

Sandokan, which is based on a series of novels by Emilio Salgari, is a pirate-themed adventure set in Borneo in the mid-19th century. It centers around Sandokan, a pirate known as the “Tiger of Malaysia,” who goes on to lead a band of rebels against the British Empire. The official synopsis promises a wild story, full of tension, politics, and action, and reads: “Borneo, 1849. The native tribes are dominated by the ruthless law of the British colonialists. Sandokan is a pirate who lives by the day, fighting only for himself and his crew. But his life changes when he meets Marianna, the beautiful daughter of the British consul. Their impossible love affair sparks a war, with the legendary pirate hunter Lord James Brooke stopping at nothing to capture Sandokan and destroy his legend.”

How Does It Hold Up to the Original?

The series has aired to acclaim, with viewers finding it easy to become swept up in. “Compared to the 1970s TV adaptation, the story has been modernized by introducing more contemporary themes, such as the issue of slavery. The first episodes feel somewhat slow and flat, but the series improves episode by episode, gradually finding a better balance between action scenes and emotional moments. The performances are generally solid, although there is room for improvement on an expressive level. In particular, Sandokan (Can Yaman) often appears with the same facial expression throughout. The standout performance is Alessandro Preziosi’s, who delivers the most convincing portrayal despite limited screen time,” said one viewer.

Another disagreed with the need to update the series at all, saying, “Why update the material? Do we update, say, Jules Verne or Mark Twain? Shakespeare? Dante? OK, I am not elevating Mr. Salgari to Dante’s level, but I am asking why change a late 19th-century very successful writing approach that worked like lightning in a bottle when it was respectfully followed in 1976? Catering to the iPhone audience is condescending to the audience. Why not assume the audience can handle already successful literature as written. Anyway, as far as we are concerned, we are rewatching the original.”

All in all, it seems like the new take on Sandokan does hold its own, despite not being as full of nostalgia as the original. It manages to bring to life a version of the story that is made all the more beautiful thanks to modern filmmaking techniques, as well as the new faces attached to the roles.

Will you be watching Sandokan? Let us know in the comments.