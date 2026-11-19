Many hit movies and TV shows have found their audience thanks to a strong word-of-mouth and reviews that just cannot be ignored. It looks like Netflix has tapped into one such series with their latest #1 sensation, and it is one that has brought as much controversy as success since its debut on November 11. Even before it aired an episode, The Body was picking up the kind of online headline-grabbing interest that would always pique the curiosity of subscribers and make them tune in when it finally dropped all of its eight episodes ready for binge-watching. That is exactly what subscribers have done, with the series generating 5.1 million views in its first week equating to over 37 million hours watched. Now The Body is the biggest show on Netflix in America and on the streamer’s global chart proving that there is no better publicity than online controversy about the subjects of religion, supernatural rituals, and raunchy teen drama.

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The Body is set around 20 years ago, following the members of St Mark’s Catholic School’s all-girl dance squad who find themselves falling under a strange influence after an initiation ceremony goes wrong and one of them ends up falling into a coma. Suddenly, the girls begin having delusions, unexpected and strange feelings, religious paranoia, and erratic changes in their behavior. The series stars Kristina Bogic, Genna Carling Meszaros, Jackson Kelly, and Sara Boustany as the main members of the group who are led though a journey of sexuality, superstition, faith and guilt in what creator Quinn Shephard calls, “a raunchy teen psychodrama with a dash of Catholic horror.” However, that is not what conservative advocacy group CitizenGO call it in their petition to have the series banned. Instead, they see it as a “blasphemous anti-Christian series featuring satanic ritual,” and their petition has surpassed 100,000 signatures.

The Body Season 2 Could Happen If Fan Demand Is a Trigger

Courtesy of Netflix

The subject of religion is one that often causes public outcry when mixed with stories of sexuality and violence. The Body has certainly managed to gain itself a reputation among Christian communities, even though Shephard is more than happy to defend the series against accusations that the series is a purposeful attack on religion. The creator said in several interviews prior to the show’s release that she is more than happy for audiences to interpret the story however they want, and it is all ambiguous enough for there to be many interpretations out there. For Shephard, it is simply a story that is, in part, based on her own queer experiences of repression during her younger years. Whatever the truth behind it, for a show that has no big franchise behind it and no big name stars, The Body has made a huge impact that has left fans desperate for more.

The show’s strong performance in its opening week could help it get the renewal that fans have been demanding since it debuted, but whether that happens is yet to be decided by Netflix. It is hard to see why a second season would not be given the go ahead. As well as its high viewership, the reviews are pretty much as good as they could be from the people that matter most – the audience. On Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer, critics have scored the show a healthy 90%, but the Popcornmeter is sitting on a near-perfect 97%. For a show that has brought with it a fair amount of controversy, it is a very impressive score, and one that could also go some way to giving Netflix the push needed to give the thumbs up to more.

Have you seen The Body? Is the religious controversy justified, or is it just a TV show at the end of the day? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.