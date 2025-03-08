10 Best Netflix Shows to Binge in One Weekend

For nearly two decades, there has been no better platform to binge TV shows on than Netflix. The service launched its streaming platform in 2007 and paved the way for numerous outstanding pieces of original content such as Stranger Things, The Crown, Ozark, Bridgerton, Narcos, and Black Mirror. The aforementioned titles are far too lengthy to finish in a few days or less, but fortunately, Netflix offers an extensive library of limited series and newer multi-season shows that one can binge in a single weekend. Across every genre from horror to comedy, Netflix has amassed a collection of addicting shows catered to every taste that can be watched over and over again.

The following 10 short series make for a perfect weekend binge, and they are all streaming on Netflix.

The Haunting of Hill House

Netflix’s 2018 limited series The Haunting of Hill House tells a captivating ghost story that doubles as a deep family drama. Based on Shirley Jackson’s 1959 novel of the same name, the show follows five adult siblings whose paranormal experiences at their childhood home resurface in a devastating manner. The narrative alternates between the present day and the siblings’ childhood spent at the old mansion known as Hill House.

The Haunting of Hill House‘s intense mystery, terrifying scares, and layered story will keep viewers wanting more until the final credits roll. Moreover, impressive acting performances from Michael Huisman, Victoria Pedretti, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Carla Gugino, Kate Siegel, Elizabeth Reaser, McKenna Grace, Julian Hilliard, Violet McGraw, and more elevate the show’s alluring tale and characters. At just 10 episodes, The Haunting of Hill House can easily be binged in a single weekend.

The Haunting of Bly Manor

Following the massive success of The Haunting of Hill House, creator Mike Flanagan released The Haunting of Bly Manor in 2020. Featuring many of the same cast members, the follow-up miniseries fixates on a different spooky story inspired by Henry James’ 1898 novella The Turn of the Screw. In The Haunting of Bly Manor, an au pair is hired to watch over a man’s family at their estate, where she witnesses strange paranormal occurrences.

Although advertised as a work of horror, The Haunting of Bly Manor also tells an amazing love story. The show’s elements of horror, romance, mystery, and drama flawlessly come together to forge a compelling narrative complete with superb acting performances. The Haunting of Bly Manor‘s nine episodes fly by, and the ending will leave audiences with tears in their eyes.

The Queen’s Gambit

One does not need to love chess to enjoy The Queen’s Gambit. The 2020 Netflix miniseries is based on the 1983 book by Walter Tevis. Set in the 1950s and ’60s, The Queen’s Gambit follows the journey of a talented young chess player who strives to reach the top of the game’s competitive sector. Headlined by a brilliant Anya Taylor-Joy, the show details her character’s riveting rise as a chess player, as well as her personal struggles.

With vibrant set design and a lively musical score, The Queen’s Gambit is a top-notch drama and character study. A winner of 11 Emmy Awards, the show demands to be binged, and its length of just seven episodes allows viewers to do so with ease.

Ripley

The 2024 limited series Ripley adapts Patricia Highsmith’s 1955 novel The Talented Mr. Ripley with outstanding prowess. The crime thriller stars Andrew Scott as Tom Ripley, a wickedly smart con-man who schemes to steal the identity of a wealthy man’s son. Ripley is so effortlessly addicting, it’s almost impossible to not binge it in a couple of days or less.

The series’ impeccable cinematography and black-and-white style set a mood reminiscent of a classic film noir. Additionally, Scott’s interpretation of his character’s charisma, intelligence, and underlying maliciousness is a performance for the ages. Ripley‘s eight episodes are guaranteed to enthrall any Netflix subscriber seeking the best binge of their life.

The Gentlemen

Guy Ritchie created the Netflix series The Gentlemen, based on his 2019 film of the same name. Led by Theo James, the show follows a former military officer who unexpectedly inherits his family’s estate and learns that it’s actually the base of a weed empire. Now the head of the family business, he must lead negotiations and learn to thrive in the criminal underworld.

Combining comedic and dramatic aspects, The Gentlemen boasts an exhilarating, and violent, plot that will keep viewers engaged from start to finish. James shines in the lead role, while supporting cast members Kaya Scodelario, Daniel Ings, Ray Winstone, and Giancarlo Esposito add to the fun. The Gentlemen premiered in 2024 on Netflix, and a second season has already been green-lit. Thus, now is the perfect time to spend a weekend binging Season 1’s 10 episodes.

Godless

Fans of the Western genre will find a unique and riveting tale in Netflix’s Godless. The 2017 limited series takes place in the 1880s and focuses on a New Mexico town inhabited predominantly by women. The story begins when an outlaw stumbles upon the civilization while on the run from his former gang leader. Godless paints a stunning visual portrait of the American West, and the show’s plot doesn’t let it down. Michelle Dockery, Jack O’Connell, and Merritt Wever deliver just a few of the many impressive performances in Godless.

Filled with fascinating characters and plenty of heart-pounding gun fights, Godless makes for a thrilling binge. Consisting of only seven episodes, TV audiences won’t have trouble finishing the series in a single weekend.

The Sandman

Netflix’s The Sandman takes inspiration from the DC comic book of the same name and creates a gripping take on the narrative. In the series, Dream a.k.a. Morpheus embarks on a quest to reclaim what he lost after being imprisoned by a wizard for decades.

The Sandman features intriguing fantastical elements and characters in its impressive adaptation of the source material. High-quality visuals and a standout lead performance from Tom Sturridge earns The Sandman a place among Netflix’s best new shows of the last three years. Season 1, which aired in 2022, spans 11 episodes that make for a satisfying binge. Netflix subscribers should make plans to watch The Sandman soon because Season 2, set to conclude the series, will premiere this year.

Beef

A relative newcomer on the comedy scene, Beef made its debut on Netflix in 2023 to widespread acclaim. The show’s story centers on two individuals who engage in a tense feud following a road rage incident. Headlined by Ali Wong and Steven Yeun in Season 1, Beef is brimming with hilarious dark humor and entertaining twists.

The series also includes a hefty dose of family and relationship drama, providing an intricate window into the main characters’ lives As a result, Beef serves as an intoxicating binge that will seamlessly take up a couple of days. Viewers enthralled by Beef are in luck, as Season 2 is set to premiere in 2025. Beef‘s status as an anthology series means that a brand-new cast will star in the new season.

Bodyguard

Game of Thrones star Richard Madden takes center stage in the 2018 miniseries Bodyguard, portraying a British Army veteran assigned to protect an ambitious, yet controversial, politician. Madden’s Golden Globe-winning interpretation of the main character works as the beating heart of Bodyguard‘s thrilling story.

The show also addresses relevant political themes about government surveillance, as well as highlighting the impact of PTSD. Action-packed and full of surprises at every turn, Bodyguard is a splendid binge-watch that can be completed in one weekend. The series’ length of six episodes makes it incredibly easy to finish in one or two sittings.

The Fall of the House of Usher

2023’s The Fall of the House of Usher, an adaptation of Edgar Allan Poe’s titular short story and other works, comes from The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor creator Mike Flanagan. The miniseries revolves around the mysterious series of deaths in the family at the head of a pharmaceutical empire.

Effectively blending horror and mystery with painstaking drama, The Fall of the House of Usher is absorbing all the way through. A fantastic cast led by Mark Hamill, Carla Gugino, Kate Siegel, Rahul Kohli, and many more stars takes The Fall of the House of Usher to another level of excellence. The show contains only eight episodes, which means a weekend is enough time to binge this engrossing story.

What are your favorite Netflix series worth binge-watching? Let us know in the comments below!