Netflix’s New 6-Part Psychological Thriller Dominates Streaming Charts With Tens of Millions of Views

Despite rocky audience ratings, this new psychological thriller from Netflix is dominating the charts, having racked up millions of views since its debut on the platform. It’s smashed through the competition, taking the #1 spot on the Top 10 Most Watched list. It’s dark, it’s twisted, and it’s surprisingly heartfelt as it dives into a world that most viewers understand little about.

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Unchosen, which stars Christopher Eccleston (Doctor Who), Asa Butterfield (Sex Education), Fra Fee (Rebel Moon), and Molly Windsor (Three Girls), centers on the inner workings of a fictional religious cult that demands total submission from its female members. Rosie (Windsor), a devoted wife and mother, finds herself in a dangerous situation when she encounters a young escaped convict named Sam (Fee)—an event that will change her life forever as the two fall into a twisted affair that threatens to either damn or save her. And Sam is keeping secrets of his own that put them all at risk.

Critics and Audiences Are At Odds Over Unchosen

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While tense and intriguing, the biggest criticism of the series appears to be that it came across as shallow, with no real depth beyond the melodrama of Rosie’s affair with Sam and her treatment at the hands of her husband, Adam (Butterfield). Critic Joel Keller says, “Subtlety isn’t really a strong suit of Unchosen, but what we hope is that the show’s rough edges in that category will be smoothed down as the psychological thriller at the core of the series develops.” And while few and far between, the character-driven moments in the series are masterful, with powerhouse performances that push the weaker ones forward.

General audiences, however, had a much harsher view of the Unchosen, going so far as to call it “sappy and full of tropes.” And while the minds behind the series put in a ton of research, going so far as to speak with people who had escaped from similar cults, viewers felt it wasn’t enough to make up for what they felt were poorly written characters and a messy plot. “Frustrating, given the potential for this to be, at the very least, an interesting drama about a cult. Instead, we are left with a barely put-together story that turns into a mess halfway through and offers little to support any character decision,” said one viewer. Overall, though, it seems that, despite the low score, people can’t help but watch, which usually means there’s something going for a series. And in Unchosen‘s case, it seems the dark and twisting road from start to finish is enough to captivate viewers.

Do you have a favorite moment from Unchosen? Does it deserve the low audience score? Tell us your thoughts in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to keep the conversation going.