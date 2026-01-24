Netflix’s New Fantasy Show Is A Global Hit (& It’s Unlike Anything You’ve Seen Before)

A new K-drama is sweeping Netflix, and it’s a unique break from the usual shows that seem to dominate the streaming charts. While the series was originally meant to air in 2025, it didn’t become available until the back half of January 2026. But it’s certainly making up for that lost time, having racked up over 2M views, skyrocketing into the #6 spot on the Top 10 Streaming chart in just the first week that it’s been on the platform.

Videos by ComicBook.com

No Tail to Tell centers around Eun-ho, a nine-tailed fox spirit who revels in the pleasures of the human world as she is forced to deliberately avoid having a part in any kind of good deeds so that she can maintain her immortality. She embraces her eternal life and youth, taking part in all the delightful things life has to offer, without being weighed down by moral obligations. But all that is thrown into chaos when Kang Si-yeol, a narcissistic jerk and world-class soccer player, alters the course of her life after a fateful accident. Eun-ho finds herself transformed into an ordinary human, forcing her to navigate genuine emotion and responsibilities for the first time.

It’s a Unique Take on a Tale as Old as Time

Play video

So far, critics feel that while No Tail to Tell isn’t the first series to tell a story about the nine-tails spirit, it admirably sets itself apart from other K-dramas. Joel Keller of Decider says, “No Tail To Tell has fantasy, a little bit of whimsy, and a redemption story that should set it apart from other Korean romantic comedies.” Fans agree, with one saying on Reddit, “So far with just 2 episode releases, it has been fun, funny, silly, unexpected turn of events, and with a twist which genuinely caught me off guard. Never saw it coming. This is quite rare with so many predictable tropes and plots in K-dramas nowadays. Will definitely continue to watch.”

Most reviews are in a similar vein, with the consensus being that the pilot episode isn’t as strong as it could have been, but that the second episode more than makes up for it, pulling viewers in for a great time in the following episodes. “I have watched the two episodes. I am giving 7 out of 10. This K-drama revives my nostalgia when I watched My Girlfriend is a Gumiho around 2010, which I adored deeply because of the story and OST. This new drama is not the same story as the 2010 one. It has not “hooked” me yet, but I have a feeling between episode 3-4 it will,” says another viewer.”

