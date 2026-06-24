Netflix’s Next Fantasy Masterpiece Series Revealed With Adaptation of Bestselling Time-Travel Book

Netflix’s streaming library is so vast that there’s something for everyone. No matter your favorite genres or taste in movies and shows, you’re bound to find something to enjoy on the platform — especially if you’re a fantasy fan. Netflix is home to some of the most underrated fantasy series in recent years, including projects like Kaos, Warrior Nun, Interview with the Vampire, and more. Netflix has achieved a lot of success with these titles, so they’re unsurprisingly always looking for more to add to their lineup. With its latest move, the streamer might have just secured its next fantasy masterpiece, as it’ll be bringing a bestselling novel to life.

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According to Variety, Netflix has secured the rights to produce a TV series based on Alix E. Harrow’s book The Everlasting, which is a time-travel story. Other than the announcement of Maxton Hall veteran Daphne Ferraro as writer and a producing team (consisting of Harrow and Ferraro, among others), additional details were not revealed. A production timeline and potential release window are unknown for the time being.

For those unfamiliar with The Everlasting, here is the official logline, per Variety: “Sir Una Everlasting was Dominion’s greatest hero: the orphaned girl who became a knight, who died for queen and country. Her legend lives on in songs and stories, in children’s books and recruiting posters ― but her life as it truly happened has been forgotten. Centuries later, Owen Mallory ― failed soldier, struggling scholar ― falls in love with the tale of Una Everlasting. Her story takes him to war, to the archives ― and then into the past itself. Una and Owen are tangled together in time, bound to retell the same story over and over again, no matter what it costs. But that story always ends the same way. If they want to rewrite Una’s legend ― if they want to tell a different story — they’ll have to rewrite history itself.”

Why The Everlasting Could Become Netflix’s Next Big Fantasy Hit

Netflix emerged victorious in what Variety described as “a competitive situation” for the Everlasting rights, and it’s easy to see why the streamer was so interested. After being published last fall, The Everlasting received multiple accolades, winning the 2026 Locus Award for Best Fantasy Novel and being named a finalist for the 2026 Hugo Award for Best Novel (among other honors). With its unique narrative that blends elements of various genres, The Everlasting quickly left an impression on readers and became a fan favorite. The grand scope and focus on character makes it ideal for an on-screen adaptation. If the TV show lives up to the high bar set by the novel, Netflix could have another hit on its hands.

Because The Everlasting is just a single book, it could have been turned into a feature film, but going the TV route is arguably smarter. With this format, the creative team will have more time available to flesh out storylines and character dynamics, allowing for Netflix’s The Everlasting to be a more comprehensive adaptation. The book is 400 pages long, so things would have to be condensed (and even cut) in order to fit the time constraints of a movie. Of course, the TV show will likely make changes of its own (as all adaptations do), but it will hopefully be as faithful as possible, retaining much of what made the original text so great.

Since The Everlasting is a standalone novel, it’s reasonable to assume (for the time being, anyway) that Netflix’s TV show will be a miniseries. Should The Everlasting prove to be successful and the streamer wants to stay in the Alix E. Harrow business, the author has published other fantasy novels, including The Ten Thousand Doors of January, The Once and Future Witches, and Starling House. One of those could be ripe for an adaptation next, with Harrow’s name becoming the brand that draws viewers in. Like The Everlasting, her earlier novels have received acclaim, so there’d probably be interest in a film or series adaptation.

In the meantime, The Everlasting is in the early stages, but odds are it will be a priority for Netflix. The streamer wouldn’t have gone the extra mile to win a competitive bidding war for the rights to just let them stay on the shelf and collect dust. With this step out of the way, Netflix will probably look to begin the next steps sooner rather than later. Casting will be vitally important if The Everlasting is to be a hit with viewers. The story hinges on the dynamic between Una Everlasting and Owen Mallory, so it’ll be pertinent to pair two actors who have strong chemistry, making it easier for audiences to become invested in their epic journey.

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