7 Underrated Fantasy Series Hiding on Netflix

Fantasy tends to grab attention because it offers stories and elements that are totally different, but don’t be fooled into thinking you’ve seen or heard of every series in the genre. While everyone’s talking about House of the Dragon, The Witcher, Stranger Things, and other big mainstream hits, the fact is that there are plenty of shows that are actually amazing but barely get noticed. On Netflix, there are tons of these hidden gems, and some even catch your eye while browsing the catalog, but not enough people actually click play. And that’s a shame, because often these overlooked shows are better than the big hitters that can feel overexposed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In this list, you’ll find 7 really great Netflix shows that are totally underrated by the general audience. Each one has a level of quality and creativity that’s hard to find in the platform’s more popular series. They’re worth checking out.

7) Interview with the Vampire

image courtesy of amc

For a lot of people, after the 2010s, vampires started to feel a bit overdone. However, Interview with the Vampire manages to dodge that trap completely, even pulling in viewers who don’t usually care much for the genre. The show takes Anne Rice’s classic material and does more than just retell the 1994 movie: it dives into the lives, dilemmas, and morality of the famous Louis (Jacob Anderson) and Lestat (Sam Reid). The story basically follows Louis recounting his immortal life to a human interviewer, revealing betrayals, losses, and the worst side of living forever.

It’s dark, yes, but also stylish and, most importantly, emotionally intelligent. Across the board, the characters are crafted in a way you can both hate and empathize with at the same time. Now heading into its third season, the show has consistently earned praise, yet many people still overlook it — maybe because they’re tired of vampire stories or because the series demands attention and investment from the viewer. Interview with the Vampire is an incredible fantasy that delivers both reflection and emotion.

6) Castlevania

image courtesy of netflix

Animation isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, that’s true. But Castlevania often gets overlooked, mostly because it’s a video game adaptation, which fails to draw in a wider audience. And that’s a shame, since the show is actually deep. The series follows the monster hunter Trevor and his allies as they try to stop chaos, while dealing with betrayal, loss, and other issues that go beyond just defeating the villain. And no, it’s not all about monsters and violence, because the real focus is on revenge, politics, and heavy moral choices that give the characters’ actions weight.

Castlevania is grim, it’s adult, and it never underestimates its audience, so it’s easy to see why critics and fans love it. Yet it still struggles for recognition. The bias against the format and the assumption that not knowing the game will ruin the experience are completely wrong. If you care about quality storytelling, vampires, action, and a serious plot that actually connects everything, this show is an absolute hidden gem.

5) The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance

image courtesy of netflix

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance is basically a masterclass in how to build a fantasy world for TV. At first, you might see the detailed puppets and think it’s not to be taken seriously. But this is a prequel to a classic that changed the fantasy genre back in 1982. So don’t expect anything childlike — this show has politics, intrigue, and a rebellion against tyranny. It’s the story of the Gelflings rising up against the Skeksis, with conflicts that are surprisingly reminiscent of Game of Thrones.

The main issue is that a lot of people just skip it or don’t even know it exists, partly because it never got big mainstream attention. It was canceled after just one season due to that lack of popularity, but it’s still one of those shows that is completely worth checking out. The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance even snagged an Emmy and earned strong critical praise, so it really deserved a lot more acclaim.

4) A Discovery of Witches

image courtesy of sky max

There are plenty of great series that take time for audiences to discover because they get stuck in niches, and it’s hard to break through. That’s the case with A Discovery of Witches, a supernatural romance that manages to be both smart and serious at the same time. The plot follows Diana (Teresa Palmer), an academic witch, and Matthew (Matthew Goode), a sophisticated vampire, who together have to deal with secret societies and centuries-old secrets. In essence, it’s a romantasy, but it goes further, exploring investigation, politics, magic, and real stakes — all built on a well-developed internal logic.

A Discovery of Witches earned strong critical praise over its three seasons because it knows how to engage viewers without ever underestimating them. Its biggest standout is probably the coherent worldbuilding, something not every fantasy show manages to pull off. The only challenge is getting discovered by people who usually stick to big mainstream hits. But it’s a solid, smart fantasy production.

3) Kaos

image courtesy of netflix

You might have scrolled through Netflix and seen Kaos‘s cover without even giving it a chance. And honestly, it’s one of the most unique things the streaming service has done recently: rewriting Greek mythology with humor, drama, and some pretty flawed gods. The story follows Zeus (Jeff Goldblum) as he fears his own downfall, spreading chaos across Olympus, while six mortals uncover an ancient prophecy that threatens the divine order. It’s a concept that could easily feel risky, but the series works because it takes the absurdity of mythology and turns it into something modern, unexpected, and really entertaining (and without losing the epic feel).

If you’re into Percy Jackson and the Olympians for the concept, Kaos is absolutely brilliant to watch. You’ve got gods grappling with pride, ego, and ambition in a modern context. It’s genuinely intriguing, and it’s no wonder the show earned praise for its execution and its interesting cast. But like many of these underrated gems, it got canceled. Still, this series is pure hidden gold just for being so off the beaten path.

2) Warrior Nun

image courtesy of netflix

Warrior Nun started a bit shaky, that’s true, but it quickly found its rhythm. The story follows young Ava (Alba Baptista), who is resurrected with powers and must learn to face dark forces, religious intrigue, and all sorts of personal conflicts. It’s a fantasy packed with good action scenes and a complex protagonist — someone who doubts herself, struggles with complicated relationships, and carries enormous responsibilities. Season 2, in particular, showed clear growth in both storytelling and character development.

Like many Netflix shows, it ran the risk of cancellation — and it did get canceled, unfortunately. But what frustrated a lot of fans was that this happened just when the series had truly hit its stride. So Warrior Nun remains one of the most underrated and unfairly overlooked shows on the platform, partly because it never got the audience it deserved. Still, it’s absolutely worth checking out, since the cancellation doesn’t take away from the experience, as the drama, stakes, and character growth are more than enough to make it a binge-worthy fantasy production.

1) The Order

image courtesy of netflix

If there’s one show everyone should be watching on Netflix, it’s The Order. This story mixes magic, secret university societies, and supernatural creatures without losing momentum or drowning in clichés. Jack Morton (Jake Manley) joins the Order, thinking he’s just going to learn magic, but he soon uncovers dark family secrets, faces monsters, and confronts a universe full of rules and rivalries. Overall, you get entertained, but at the same time, you know something’s always at stake, because someone could get hurt or even die.

And sure, lots of fantasy series have magic systems with logic, but The Order does it without messing around: spells, Order rules, and creature hierarchies are all consistent, and everything has consequences. It’s not just “a magical power appears and fixes everything,” because the characters have to think, make sacrifices, and deal with choices that directly impact the story. That’s what makes everything work, even in the most fantastical moments. There’s tension in every episode, and you never feel like you’re wasting your time.

Were you already familiar with any of these shows? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!