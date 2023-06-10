Netflix's The Crown To Bring Back Past Stars For Special Queen Elizabeth II Tribute Episode

Netflix's The Crown will return for its sixth and final season this fall and when it does, it will see the return of Claire Foy and Olivia Colman to portray Queen Elizabeth II — along with Imelda Staunton, who is portraying the monarch for Season 6 — as part of a special tribute to the late queen. According to The Wrap, Viola Prettejohn will also portray a younger version of Queen Elizabeth as a princess during World War II. Foy previously portrayed the young Queen in Seasons 1 and 2 while Colman portrayed the middle-aged Queen in Seasons 3 and 4 with Staunton taking over in Season 5.

Queen Elizabeth II died last September at the age of 96 following a brief illness. Her reign began in 1952 when she was 25 years old, making her the second-longest ruling monarch in documented history behind France's Louis XIV. Netflix's The Crown traces her life from her wedding in 1947 to Philip Mountbatten, a former prince of Greece and Denmark, until the early 21st century. The first five seasons of the series are currently streaming on Netflix.

What is Season 6 of The Crown Going to be About?

Not much has been released about the upcoming sixth season of The Crown. The season is expected to focus between roughly 1997 and 2005 and feature several major events, including the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, the premiership of Tony Blair, and the early relationship of Prince William at Kate Middleton. Bertie Carvel has been cast as Blair, with Meg Bellamy as Kate Middleton, and Ed McVey as Prince William. Luther Ford will portray Prince Harry, Jonathan Pryce will play Prince Philip, Lesley Manville will play Princess Margaret, Dominic West will play Prince Charles, and Elizabeth Debicki will play Princess Diana.

Is Season 6 Really the Final Season of The Crown?

Season 6 is the final season of The Crown. However, it may not be the last story set around the story of the British royal family. In April 2022 it was reported that Netflix and Left Bank, the production company behind The Crown, were in preliminary conversations about a prequel series. That series is expected to span roughly 50 years, starting with the death of Queen Victoria in 1901 and ending around Queen Elizabeth II's wedding in 1947. The series would cover the reigns of the four kings who reigned during that time period: Edward VII, George V, Edward VIII, and George VI.

As for The Crown itself, Helena Bonham Carter, who played Princess Margaret, Countess of Snowdon in Seasons 3 and 4 of the series said in 2022 that she feels that the show should come to an end now that its timeline is catching up to present day.

"I should be careful here too, but I don't think they should carry on, actually. I'm in it and I loved my episodes, but it's very different now. When The Crown started it was a historic drama, and now it's crashed into the present. But that's up to them," Carter said.

The Crown does not yet have a Season 6 release date but is expected sometime this year.

