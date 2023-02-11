Netflix's You Star Specifically Asked for "Zero" Sex Scenes In Season 4

Netflix has finally released the first half of the fourth season of their hit series You and the series has been getting some pretty great reviews. During the fourth season, Joe Goldberg moved to the United Kingdom after a failed attempt to win Marienne (Tati Gabrielle) back and assumes Jonathan Moore as his new identity. You season 4 is fairly different to the seasons that came before it, and not just because it's in a different country, but because the raunchiness of the series has been toned down. It seems that that decision was due to the series star, Penn Badgley, asking the showrunner to limit his sex scenes. While appearing on his Podcrushed podcast (via TheWrap), Badgley revealed that he asked Sera Gamble to limit his more intimate scenes.

"I asked Sera Gamble, [the] creator, 'Can I just do no more intimacy scenes?' This was actually a decision I had made before I took the show. I don't think I've ever mentioned it publicly, but one of the main things is: Do I want to put myself back on a career path where I'm always [the] romantic lead?"Fidelity in every relationship — especially in a marriage — is important to me. It got to a point where [I thought], 'I don't want to do that.' Badgley revealed. "So I said to Sera [Gamble], like, 'My desire would be zero [intimate scenes], to go from 100 to zero.' I signed this contract. I signed up for this show. I know what I did. You can't take this aspect out of the DNA of the concept. So how much less can you make it?' was my question to them."

"She was really glad that I was that honest. She was sort of almost, I want to say empowered, she had a really positive response. They came back with a phenomenal reduction." Badgley added about his conversation with Gamble.

When we last left Badgley's Joe Goldberg, he faked his death and fled to Paris with the hopes of finding Marienne. The series ended on a huge cliffhanger and by the start of the season Joe moves to the United Kingdom all the while finding a new person to obsess over. Badgley previous teased how different the fourth season of You will be during an interview with Collider. The actor also revealed the thing he thinks would make Joe even more miserable.

"I think the thing that would make Joe most miserable is not... If he was tortured and killed by a woman, he would, in his mind, almost be vindicated. He'd be like, 'I am the most persecuted man in all of history and I can be a martyr for love.' That is kind of what he would think in his mind. And Beck even says this in the first season — she says all that," he observes. "And it's why people repeatedly do not call the cops on him, as sort of absurd as that might be at times. But it's true. And so I think for the next season, my conversations with Sera are really, I think, the most exciting so far because I think we're really going to get into that. And the next season could be quite different. It really could be quite different."

What do you think about his comments? Do you like the fourth season of You? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!