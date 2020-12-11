New Falcon Costume: Marvel Releases First Look At Disney+ Series Hero

✖

Disney had a lot to talk about during today's Investor Day presentation, which not only featured details on their plans for the company overall and their many divisions but also what is coming down the pike for Disney+ and their big marquee franchises like Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, and more. That included a quick look at the delayed series Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and that new footage finally revealed our first real glimpse of Falcon's spiffy new costume. Unfortunately, we don't have a photo to share of the costume, but here's the breakdown of what it looks like.

The suit features more of his comic colors, the red, black, and white, though unlike the comics his wins also get more of that color scheme as opposed to the pure red they typically are in the comics.

(Photo: Marvel)

The suit is primarily red and black with smaller sections of white, and those white accents also appear in his boots and gloves.

“The legacy of that shield is complicated.” Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, an Original Series, starts streaming Mar. 19 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/iJaquJEUGy — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 11, 2020

The wings carry on this motif, with the bottom and side edges of the wings looking more white or silver. There is a middle section that's red, which separates the white edges from the black portion of the wings that form the top of them.

This is the suit he likely starts the series with as he makes his way towards becoming Captain America full time and gaining the Captain America inspired costume along with the mantle and Shield, and we're eager to see him finally get the full Cap treatment.

You can find the official description for Falcon and the Winter Solider below.

“Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) team up in a global adventure that tests their abilities—and their patience—in Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.”

The Falcon and the Winter Solider hits Disney+ in 2021.

Are you excited for Falcon's new look? Let us know in the comments!