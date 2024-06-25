New Girl Rewatch Podcast Returning for Season 2 With Hannah Simone and Lamorne Morris

While the Fox sitcom New Girl was a critical hit while it was airing, its following grew exponentially when it arrived on streaming services, resulting in an entirely new generation of viewers becoming obsessed with the endearing antics of the ensemble of characters. In honor of the series' newfound success, its stars reunited for a rewatch podcast, with hosts Hannah Simone and Lamorne Morris returning for a Season 2, appropriately titled The Mess Around. Previously titled Welcome to Our Show, this new title honors how on-screen antics between Simone's Cece and Morris's Winston were referred to as a "mess around." The Mess Around will debut new episodes through iHeartPodcasts starting July 2nd, with new episodes premiering every Tuesday and Thursday.

The podcast is described, "Go behind the scenes of Apartment 4D with the crew who called it home for seven incredible seasons. Each week, New Girl stars and real-life friends Hannah Simone (Cece) and Lamorne Morris (Winston) rewatch their Emmy-nominated series and reveal the never-before-told behind-the-scenes escapades. Join them as they go bear hunting for every grizzly hidden in the background. Speaking of besties -- they're inviting all of the loft's favorite guest stars, writers, and directors to share their adventures on set."

Despite the growing interest in New Girl over the years, a rewatch podcast might be the closest we get to any sort of reunion or reboot, with star Jake Johnson previously expressing how unlikely a live-action follow-up would be.

"I will say, I hate both of those things. So I don't like the idea of all of us sitting on a couch and hugging in front of cameras and then getting sincere and being like, 'What Max Greenfield means to me...' with him right there," Johnson expressed to ComicBook in regards to a reunion or reboot. "All that feels really bizarre to me, as well as the idea of doing a, 'Let's get the gang back together.' And now it's like, 'Nick Miller's definitely fatter.' I'm thinking that we're all with our fake kids. I don't know."

He continued, "But it's the same thing in terms of the Peter B. Parker thing. Liz Meriwether is the creator behind it all. It's her vision, it's her show. Liz was such a great partner in that she allowed us all control of our own characters with her, so we could improvise, we could move around and she would write to us, but it's her baby. So if Liz texted me in the middle of the night and said, 'I have a great idea for New Girl,' that's very different than if Netflix or whatever, Hulu tried to put something together just to make money on it. But I don't think Liz is doing that because I think she's slammed and doing new stuff, and I think it's hard to get everyone. But if it came from her, I think we would all for sure listen. She's really talented and she gave us all the biggest jobs of our lives."

The Mess Around will debut new episodes through iHeartPodcasts starting July 2nd, with new episodes premiering every Tuesday and Thursday.

Will you be checking out the podcast? Contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter or on Instagram to talk all things Star Wars and horror!