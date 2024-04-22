New Girl Star Reveals When a Reunion Will Happen

It seems like just about every popular sitcom from the last few decades is getting some kind of reunion or reboot treatment. While Friends and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air had reunion specials where the cast got back together, The Office is potentially getting a whole new show set within the universe of the original series. Community is finally getting a feature film. Even shows that ended more recently have had fans asking for the bands to get back together. New Girl, which aired for seven seasons on Fox, has become one of the most talked-about titles of late.

For Max Greenfield, who starred as Schmidt on New Girl, it's still way too soon to get any kind of reunion or reboot going. While speaking to ComicBook.com ahead of his new film, Netflix's Unfrosted, Greenfield opened up about the potential of a New Girl comeback.

"It hasn't been that long. I think people are rushing to do these reunions. And I think, what did we wrap that show like six or seven years ago? So I think we're going to wait on it," Greenfield told us. "When Liz Meriwether, who created the show, when she has an idea or a script or a way to do it, I'm in. I think it's on her, I don't think it's on Jake and his Spider-Man schedule. I think it's more on Liz."

Like basically everyone else in the cast has said, any kind of New Girl reunion comes down to Meriwether. If she puts something together and wants to do it, it sounds like most everyone involved in the original series would want to take part.

Jake Johnson, who played Nick Miller in every episode of the series, doesn't think there needs to be any kind of reunion for New Girl. But, like Greenfield, he's open to anything Meriwether brings to the table.

"So I don't like the idea of all of us sitting on a couch and hugging in front of cameras and then getting sincere and being like, 'What Max Greenfield means to me...' with him right there," Johnson expressed to ComicBook.com of a new season or reunion special. "All that feels really bizarre to me, as well as the idea of doing a, 'Let's get the gang back together.' And now it's like, 'Nick Miller's definitely fatter.' I'm thinking that we're all with our fake kids. I don't know."

He continued, "But it's the same thing in terms of the Peter B. Parker thing. Liz Meriwether is the creator behind it all. It's her vision, it's her show. Liz was such a great partner in that she allowed us all control of our own characters with her, so we could improvise, we could move around and she would write to us, but it's her baby. So if Liz texted me in the middle of the night and said, 'I have a great idea for New Girl,' that's very different than if Netflix or whatever, Hulu tried to put something together just to make money on it. But I don't think Liz is doing that because I think she's slammed and doing new stuff, and I think it's hard to get everyone. But if it came from her, I think we would all for sure listen. She's really talented and she gave us all the biggest jobs of our lives."