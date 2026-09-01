New Harry Potter TV Series Footage Revealed Ahead of Tomorrow’s New Trailer

September 1st is a date that Harry Potter fans have had circled on their calendars for weeks. Part of this is just the regular celebration of “Back to Hogwarts Day,” as the first of September is the date in the continuity of the series when students at the school of witchcraft and wizardry make their way by train back to the school itself. This year, though, the expectations for the day were a little different, as fans had their fingers crossed for the potential of a new trailer for HBO’s upcoming reboot of Harry Potter and the new footage it would provide.

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After teasing fans with reveals about new products coming to stores, new games being released, and a new podcast tied to the TV show, the Harry Potter livestream finally debuted some new footage from the HBO Series with another announcement. Though it wasn’t a full trailer, they confirmed that HBO will debut another teaser trailer for Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone tomorrow, Wednesday, September 2nd, showing off footage from it, which you can find below.

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New Harry Potter Trailer Confirmed By HBO

Image via HBO Max

The first teaser trailer for Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone that was released back in March zeroed in on two specific things about Harry’s life, and what will almost certainly take up the first episode of the show: His pre-Hogwarts letter existence and his learning about the Wizarding World ahead of the school year. The footage we see in the new trailer teaser, though, centers on something else a little later in Harry’s story: Quidditch.

As fans know, Harry is allowed to play on the team as a first-year student, defying tradition, and manages to help the Gryffindor team do well across the year. In the footage that we see today, it seems like what we’re watching is his time with the team ahead of their first match. Excitement is in the air as Harry’s friends cheer him on and prepare for it all to start, which marks a great choice for a tease of the trailer itself.

It’s worth noting that the first teaser trailer ended with the meeting of Harry and Ron on the Hogwarts Express, with only a few snippets of life at the school interspersed between. To that end, what should fans expect from the new trailer in terms of where the footage itself might end?

It’s possible the trailer will use Quidditch as a framing device to offer fresh looks at the new houses in the reboot, on top of the sport itself, but what fans are likely most anticipating is a tease of Snape and Harry’s dynamic in the new show. One guess for the new trailer will be selling the sinister nature of their relationship, especially since one Quidditch scene in particular paints Snape in a bad light.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone is on the fast track for a premiere this Christmas, though no official date has been confirmed just yet. The series is also well on its way in planning for the future, with production on Season 2 already underway, perhaps signaling that annual releases of the show are actually going to happen.