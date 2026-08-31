Harry Potter Fans Are Bracing for Major News Tomorrow, Here’s Why and When You Can Expect to See It

Something wicked this way (maybe) comes tomorrow, based on new rumors about the HBO Max Harry Potter TV series. Although ’90s and ’00s kids will perhaps forever think of the movies and their stars when they think of the Harry Potter story, the franchise is getting a rebrand with HBO’s Harry Potter TV series, set to release its first season this Christmas Day. Over time, various aspects of the upcoming series have been teased or revealed, from myriad casting decisions to hints about what the show might include that the movies omitted (Peeves the Poltergeist, for example). However, fans are eager to see a new official trailer released for the show after the first trailer was unveiled several months ago, and as the clock continues to count down to the series debut, surely we will be getting one sooner rather than later.

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Many Harry Potter fans are now convinced that we will be getting a new trailer much sooner rather than later, though, as Hogwarts’ school year begins on Sept. 1 each year. This would therefore make tomorrow the perfect day for HBO to drop the trailer, and the official Harry Potter accounts are only increasing speculation that this will indeed happen tomorrow. Specifically, two social media posts on the official Harry Potter Instagram account went up today, the first of which teased, “All will be revealed at the #BackToHogwarts Showcase” streaming on YouTube and TikTok at 5 p.m. BST tomorrow, and the second of which said, “You don’t want to miss the biggest news in our #BackToHogwarts showcase.” Of course, neither has confirmed that a trailer is tied to this, but that hasn’t stopped rampant fan speculation.

Fans Are Convinced a New Trailer Arrives Tomorrow—And They Have Thoughts

Image via HBO Max

In response to each Instagram post are numerous comments directly hoping that this showcase will include a new trailer, with one comment reading, “We want the trailer and the series NOW,” and another saying, “I feel like a new trailer for the HBO series is coming.” Also amidst these comments, however, are various conversations about the upcoming series, some of which have to do with casting and others of which are related to the creation of the series itself. In terms of the former, a continual source of discourse is regarding the rumor that Professor Snape, now played by Paapa Essiedu, following the late Alan Rickman’s portrayal in the movies, will be recast. Unfortunately, there has been significant backlash to this choice in large part because Essiedu is a Black actor, leading to this unsubstantiated rumor and various racist remarks over the last several months.

One comment related to that rumor reads, “New Hogwarts legacy and a new actor for Snape in the show? Lol” and another says, “People need to relax they are not recasting Snape,” among other things. The latter comment is correct; the rumors about a recast are just that, and many fans are excited to see Essiedu in the role, despite this discourse. Yet another ongoing debate within the fanbase is whether the series should be created at all. As mentioned, for some, there is no ‘replacing’ the movies, and while the series is meant to be its own separate project, not a replacement of the films, this has led to some mixed reception within the fanbase. One enthusiastic comment addressed exactly that sentiment, stating, “I’m ready!! Sooo excited. Just let the haters go. Yeah nobody will watch the show except millions.”

Notably, most comments on the posts thus far are of a similar celebratory nature, expressing excitement for what many are expecting to be a trailer debut tomorrow. And, if a trailer is released, there is little doubt that there will be plenty of fanfare online.