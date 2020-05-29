Everything Coming to Netflix, Disney+, and Other Streaming Services This Weekend (May 29)
The weekend is finally upon us! In addition to (hopefully) getting a little rest, the arrival of the weekend also means that there is new content being added to all of the biggest streaming services out there. Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime, HBO, Showtime, and Starz are all adding some new movies and shows to their rosters over the next couple of days, ensuring that we've all got something fresh and exciting to binge.
All of these services have new offerings on the way this weekend, some of which were already added first thing Friday morning, but perhaps the biggest streaming topic of the weekend revolves not around new content, but an entirely new service. HBO Max just launched on Wednesday, combining the content from HBO with WarnerMedia's massive library and TV shows like Friends and The Big Bang Theory. The Max app may not have "new" content over the weekend, but it's already filled with plenty of titles you may not have gotten the chance to explore just yet.
As for new titles making their debut this weekend, the most anticipated is definitely Space Force, the Netflix sitcom about the newest branch of the US Military. The series is created by Steve Carell and Greg Daniels, who famously worked together for several years on The Office.
This weekend will also see the debut of the second season of Ramy on Hulu, as well as Amazon's newest original movie, The Vast of Night.
You can check out all of this weekend's streaming arrivals below!
Netflix
MAY 29
Space Force -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
A comedy series about the people tasked with creating Space Force, a new branch of the U.S. military. From Greg Daniels and star Steve Carell.
Somebody Feed Phil: Season 3 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
"Everybody Loves Raymond" creator Phil Rosenthal continues to travel the globe, sampling different cuisines and cultures. New episodes follow Phil as he travels to Marrakesh, Seoul, Montreal, Chicago and London.
MAY 31
High Strung Free Dance
Disney+
MAY 29
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian - Episode 5
It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer - Episode 3
Be Our Chef - Episode 10
Disney Family Sundays - Episode 30
One Day at Disney - Episode 26
Maggie Simpson in "The Longest Daycare"
Gabby Duran and the Unsittables - Season 1
Mickey and the Seal
The Evermoor Chronicles - Seasons 1-2
The Moon-Spinners
Violetta - Season 2
HBO, Showtime & Starz
MAY 29
Jesus Trejo: Stay At Home Son (Premiere) - Showtime
MAY 30
Lucy in the Sky (2019) - HBO
MAY 31
I Know This Much Is True (New Episode) - HBO
Insecure (New Episode) - HBO
Penny Dreadful: City of Angels (New Episode) - Showtime
Hightown (New Episode) - Starz
Vida (New Episode) - Starz
Horizons West (1952) - Starz
