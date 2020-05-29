Everything Coming to Netflix, Disney+, and Other Streaming Services This Weekend (May 29)

The weekend is finally upon us! In addition to (hopefully) getting a little rest, the arrival of the weekend also means that there is new content being added to all of the biggest streaming services out there. Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime, HBO, Showtime, and Starz are all adding some new movies and shows to their rosters over the next couple of days, ensuring that we've all got something fresh and exciting to binge.

All of these services have new offerings on the way this weekend, some of which were already added first thing Friday morning, but perhaps the biggest streaming topic of the weekend revolves not around new content, but an entirely new service. HBO Max just launched on Wednesday, combining the content from HBO with WarnerMedia's massive library and TV shows like Friends and The Big Bang Theory. The Max app may not have "new" content over the weekend, but it's already filled with plenty of titles you may not have gotten the chance to explore just yet.

As for new titles making their debut this weekend, the most anticipated is definitely Space Force, the Netflix sitcom about the newest branch of the US Military. The series is created by Steve Carell and Greg Daniels, who famously worked together for several years on The Office.

This weekend will also see the debut of the second season of Ramy on Hulu, as well as Amazon's newest original movie, The Vast of Night.

You can check out all of this weekend's streaming arrivals below!