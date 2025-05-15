Everything Coming to Hulu in June 2025

Hulu is getting a two-week head start on June, giving subscribers plenty of time to plan for all of the incoming arrivals set for next month. On Thursday, Hulu sent out its newest monthly newsletter, announcing every movie, TV show, original, and special on the way over the course of June. From popular film franchises to brand new seasons of hit TV shows, there’s plenty to look forward to in the coming weeks.
Videos by ComicBook.com
June will be a big month for fans of the Alien and Predator franchises. On June 1st, Hulu is going to be adding all of the Alien films, all of the Predator films, and the two crossover movies that joined the franchises together. Then, just a few days later, Hulu will debut the exclusive animated movie Predator: Killer of Killers, which is directed by Prey‘s Dan Trachtenberg.
If the beginning of June belongs to Alien and Predator, then the end of the month will belong to The Bear. Hulu will be releasing every episode of The Bear’s fourth season on June 25th.
You can check out the full list of Hulu’s June additions below!
June 1st
Adam
Alien (1979)
Alien 3
Alien Resurrection
Alien vs. Predator
Alien: Covenant
Aliens
Alien vs. Predator: Requiem
Beasts Of The Southern Wild
Before Midnight
Betsy’s Wedding
Beverly Hills Ninja
Big Eden
Big Fish
The Big Hit
Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son
Blue Jasmine
Boy Meets Girl
Breakin’ All the Rules
The Bronze
Bubble Boy
Bugsy
Cedar Rapids
The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Voyage Of The Dawn Treader
Cold Pursuit
Cyrus
Daddy Day Care
Death on the Nile (2022)
Deja Vu
Delivery Man
Dude, Where’s My Car?
Edge of Tomorrow
Elena Undone
Freddy Got Fingered
The Girl Next Door
Grown Ups
Grown Ups 2
Happy Gilmore
The Heat
Hitchcock
Hurricane Bianca
Idiocracy
Independence Day
The Joy Luck Club
Just Go With It
Kung Fu Panda 3
Let’s Be Cops
Loving Annabelle
Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!
Mamma Mia!
The Mask
Me And Earl And The Dying Girl
Mirrors
The Namesake
A Perfect Ending
Pineapple Express
Predator (1987)
The Predator (2018)
Predator 2
Predators
Pride + Prejudice + Zombies
Prometheus
Reno 911! Miami: The Movie
Sordid Lives
28 Weeks Later
The War of the Roses
We’re The Millers
Working Girl
You Don’t Mess With The Zohan
June 3rd
I’ve Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)
Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)
The Quiz With Balls: Season 2 Premiere
So I’m a Spider, So What?: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)
Wise Man’s Grandchild: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)
Yuri on Ice: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)
Presence (2025)
[RELATED: Everything Coming to Disney+ in June 2025]
June 4th
The Great House Revival: Complete Season 5
June 5th
National Anthem (2023)
June 6th
Not Her First Rodeo: Complete Season 1
Predator: Killer of Killers: Film Premiere
Borat: Cultural Learnings Of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan
Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo
Hot Shots!
Hot Shots! Part Deux
Shallow Hal
The Ringer
June 7th
Gypsy’s Revenge: Complete Season 1
I (Almost) Got Away With It: Complete Season 3
Kids Baking Championship: Complete Season 12
Murder in the Heartland: Complete Season 1
Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing: Complete Season 1
Sister Wives: Complete Season 12
June 8th
Scream (2022)
June 9th
Beyblade X: Season 1B
June 10th
Call Her Alex: Complete Docuseries
And Then We Danced
Clifford the Big Red Dog
June 11th
The Snake: Series Premiere
Gran Turismo (2023)
June 12th
The 1% Club: Season 2 Premiere
June 13th
Atsuko Okatsuka: Father: Special Premiere
Absolution
June 14th
90 Day Fiance: Complete Season 5
90 Day Fiance UK: Complete Season 2
Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Seasons 32 & 33
I’d Kill For You: Complete Season 3
Joel McHale: Live from Pyongyang (2019)
June 16th
My Happy Ending: Complete Season 1 (Sub)
Black Christmas (2019)
June 17th
SALLY (2025)
Skincare
June 19th
The Quiet Ones
June 20th
The Bravest Knight: Season 2B
Out Come the Wolves
June 23rd
Barbara Walters Tell Me Everything: Documentary Premiere
Helck: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)
My Instant Death Ability is Overpowered: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)
My Isekai Life: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)
June 24th
Survive (2024)
June 25th
FX’s The Bear: Complete Season 4
June 27th
F*ck Marry Kill
June 29th
The Bachelor: Complete Seasons 27 & 28
June 30th
Boonie Bears: Time Twist
Texas True Crime: Complete Season 5
The Actor