Everything Coming to Hulu in June 2025

Hulu is getting a two-week head start on June, giving subscribers plenty of time to plan for all of the incoming arrivals set for next month. On Thursday, Hulu sent out its newest monthly newsletter, announcing every movie, TV show, original, and special on the way over the course of June. From popular film franchises to brand new seasons of hit TV shows, there’s plenty to look forward to in the coming weeks.

Videos by ComicBook.com

June will be a big month for fans of the Alien and Predator franchises. On June 1st, Hulu is going to be adding all of the Alien films, all of the Predator films, and the two crossover movies that joined the franchises together. Then, just a few days later, Hulu will debut the exclusive animated movie Predator: Killer of Killers, which is directed by Prey‘s Dan Trachtenberg.

If the beginning of June belongs to Alien and Predator, then the end of the month will belong to The Bear. Hulu will be releasing every episode of The Bear’s fourth season on June 25th.

You can check out the full list of Hulu’s June additions below!

June 1st

Adam

Alien (1979)

Alien 3

Alien Resurrection

Alien vs. Predator

Alien: Covenant

Aliens

Alien vs. Predator: Requiem

Beasts Of The Southern Wild

Before Midnight

Betsy’s Wedding

Beverly Hills Ninja

Big Eden

Big Fish

The Big Hit

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son

Blue Jasmine

Boy Meets Girl

Breakin’ All the Rules

The Bronze

Bubble Boy

Bugsy

Cedar Rapids

The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Voyage Of The Dawn Treader

Cold Pursuit

Cyrus

Daddy Day Care

Death on the Nile (2022)

Deja Vu

Delivery Man

Dude, Where’s My Car?

Edge of Tomorrow

Elena Undone

Freddy Got Fingered

The Girl Next Door

Grown Ups

Grown Ups 2

Happy Gilmore

The Heat

Hitchcock

Hurricane Bianca

Idiocracy

Independence Day

The Joy Luck Club

Just Go With It

Kung Fu Panda 3

Let’s Be Cops

Loving Annabelle

Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!

Mamma Mia!

The Mask

Me And Earl And The Dying Girl

Mirrors

The Namesake

A Perfect Ending

Pineapple Express

Predator (1987)

The Predator (2018)

Predator 2

Predators

Pride + Prejudice + Zombies

Prometheus

Reno 911! Miami: The Movie

Sordid Lives

28 Weeks Later

The War of the Roses

We’re The Millers

Working Girl

You Don’t Mess With The Zohan

June 3rd

I’ve Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)

Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)

The Quiz With Balls: Season 2 Premiere

So I’m a Spider, So What?: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)

Wise Man’s Grandchild: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)

Yuri on Ice: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)

Presence (2025)

June 4th

The Great House Revival: Complete Season 5

June 5th

National Anthem (2023)

June 6th

Not Her First Rodeo: Complete Season 1

Predator: Killer of Killers: Film Premiere

Borat: Cultural Learnings Of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan

Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo

Hot Shots!

Hot Shots! Part Deux

Shallow Hal

The Ringer

June 7th

Gypsy’s Revenge: Complete Season 1

I (Almost) Got Away With It: Complete Season 3

Kids Baking Championship: Complete Season 12

Murder in the Heartland: Complete Season 1

Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing: Complete Season 1

Sister Wives: Complete Season 12

June 8th

Scream (2022)

June 9th

Beyblade X: Season 1B

June 10th

Call Her Alex: Complete Docuseries

And Then We Danced

Clifford the Big Red Dog

June 11th

The Snake: Series Premiere

Gran Turismo (2023)

June 12th

The 1% Club: Season 2 Premiere

June 13th

Atsuko Okatsuka: Father: Special Premiere

Absolution

June 14th

90 Day Fiance: Complete Season 5

90 Day Fiance UK: Complete Season 2

Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Seasons 32 & 33

I’d Kill For You: Complete Season 3

Joel McHale: Live from Pyongyang (2019)

June 16th

My Happy Ending: Complete Season 1 (Sub)

Black Christmas (2019)

June 17th

SALLY (2025)

Skincare

June 19th

The Quiet Ones

June 20th

The Bravest Knight: Season 2B

Out Come the Wolves

June 23rd

Barbara Walters Tell Me Everything: Documentary Premiere

Helck: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)

My Instant Death Ability is Overpowered: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)

My Isekai Life: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)

June 24th

Survive (2024)

June 25th

FX’s The Bear: Complete Season 4

June 27th

F*ck Marry Kill

June 29th

The Bachelor: Complete Seasons 27 & 28

June 30th

Boonie Bears: Time Twist

Texas True Crime: Complete Season 5

The Actor